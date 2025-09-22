Family-Owned Tar River Log Homes Launches to Bring Affordable Log Cabins to Hardworking Families

SHARPSBURG, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tar River Log Homes , a family-owned business built on honesty and value, has officially launched with a mission to make log home living affordable for hardworking families across America. Unlike traditional log home providers, which often rely on high markups and gimmicky promotions, Tar River offers wholesale log home kits at unbeatable prices, backed by a 105% lowest price guarantee.“For too long, regular folks have been priced out of their dream log homes because of inflated costs and corporate overhead,” said Stacey Gaylord, owner of Tar River Log Homes. “Our promise is simple: no gimmicks, no inflated prices, just the best materials at the lowest cost.”The log home industry has often catered to the wealthy with flashy showrooms, expensive marketing campaigns, and hidden fees. Tar River Log Homes takes the opposite approach. The company’s No Gimmicks Promise means no inflated markups, no misleading promotions, and no unnecessary extras. Instead, customers receive direct access to premium Eastern White Pine logs that are kiln-dried, custom-cut, and shipped straight from the mill.With its wholesale direct model, Tar River cuts out bloated sales systems and costly overhead, ensuring that families get the best materials at the lowest possible price. Customers follow a simple six-step process that begins with selecting a model and ends with packaged delivery of everything needed to build their log home. The company also emphasizes a family-oriented approach, guiding customers through each stage with down-to-earth support that is focused on real people, not corporate profits.The company’s primary audience is working-class and middle-income families looking for durable, customizable log homes without the luxury price tag. Tar River also serves DIY builders, contractors, and retirees who want an affordable option for off-grid or retirement cabins.“With every project, our goal is to help families save money without sacrificing quality,” Gaylord added. “Every log home starts with a great plan and the best materials. That’s what we provide — no big payrolls, no model centers, just real value.”About Tar River Log HomesTar River Log Homes is a family-owned log home company dedicated to making log cabin living affordable for hardworking families. By eliminating gimmicks and inflated costs, the company provides wholesale log home kits with a 105% lowest price guarantee. With high-quality Eastern White Pine materials and a straightforward process, Tar River Log Homes makes it simple for everyday people to build the log home of their dreams.

