Roemer Capital GmbH Launches Specialized Fundraising Advisory Services for Startups and Scaleups Across Europe

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roemer Capital GmbH is pleased to announce the launch of its specialized fundraising advisory services for European startups and scaleups . The firm positions itself as a strategic partner for founders seeking to raise seven- to eight-figure funding rounds or navigate M&A transactions, combining CFO-level expertise, structured processes, and direct access to a broad investor network.With early and growth-stage companies facing increasingly competitive capital markets, Roemer Capital offers a unique model that integrates financial clarity, investor readiness, and transaction execution. By acting as an external CFO , the firm supports founders from financial modeling and business planning to investor outreach and due diligence. This approach is designed to help startups raise between €1M and €20M efficiently, while securing favorable terms and strengthening long-term investor relationships.“Fundraising success is never about luck – it’s about financial clarity, a structured process, and access to the right investor network,” says Lucas Roemer, Managing Director of Roemer Capital. “At Roemer Capital, we provide all three, acting as a Fractional CFO and strategic partner to founders aiming for seven- and eight-figure rounds.”Unlike traditional consultants, Roemer Capital differentiates itself through four pillars: fractional CFO expertise, structured fundraising processes, access to a strong network of venture capitalists, family offices, and strategic capital providers, and dedicated M&A and exit advisory services. This integrated model ensures founders are not only well-prepared for funding rounds but also positioned to maximize outcomes in strategic exits and acquisitions.The advisory firm has been established as a trusted partner for technology-driven companies across Europe. Beyond fundraising, Roemer Capital also supports founders in structuring and executing company sales, acquisitions, and exit strategies, ensuring alignment with long-term growth objectives.Roemer Capital’s launch of these specialized services comes at a time when the European startup ecosystem is experiencing record levels of investment activity. According to industry reports, venture capital funding in Europe surpassed €100 billion in recent years, with increased investor scrutiny on financial discipline and structured processes. Roemer Capital’s approach is tailored to address this reality, bridging the gap between founder vision and investor expectations."Most founders underestimate how demanding professional investors are,” Roemer states. “Our role is to make sure they enter the fundraising room prepared – with the numbers, the structure, and the relationships that turn ambition into capital."For more information, please visit www.roemer-capital.com About Roemer Capital GmbHRoemer Capital GmbH is a Düsseldorf-based fundraising and M&A advisory firm supporting tech startups and scaleups across Europe. Founded by Lucas Roemer, the firm specializes in investor readiness, CFO-level financial modeling, fundraising process management, and access to a strong investor network. With a focus on seven- to eight-figure funding rounds, Roemer Capital also advises on M&A transactions and strategic exits.Lucas Roemer, the founder and managing director, brings a deep background in investment banking, private equity, venture capital, and strategic advisory. Over the course of his career, he has supported founders in building investor-ready business models, led numerous fundraising processes, and guided M&A transactions across the European startup ecosystem.

