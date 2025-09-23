The largest eVTOL Expo in China was held Sep. 23-25 in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo held in Shenzhen from September 23 to 25. With the theme of "low-altitude economy, eVTOL, aviation emergency rescue, and large-scale commercial cargo drones", creating a professional cooperation platform covering the entire eVTOL industry chain. It adopted a multi-dimensional interactive format comprising "two days conference + three days exhibition + project inspections + outdoor prototype displays + awards ceremony + project roadshows.”The Expo brought together over 300 leading global enterprises, more than 15,000 professional attendees, and over 200 authoritative speakers. This exhibition featured eight core exhibition areas, with a total exhibition area of over 20,000 square meters, created new momentum to support the development of the entire industry chain of the low-altitude economy.

The two days conference held in September 23–24, 2025, consisted of one main forum and seven sub-forums.The main forum brought together policymakers, authoritative experts and executives of leading enterprises in the field of global eVTOL and commercial and large-scale commercial cargo drones to conduct in-depth discussions on core propositions such as technological breakthroughs, industrial collaboration, safety norms and commercialization paths, and build consensus on industry development. The seven sub-forums covered key topics such as the integrated development of low-altitude economy and urban air transportation, aviation emergency rescue, large-scale commercial cargo drones, eVTOL research and development,etc.

The three days exhibition period for the 2025 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo brought together a global lineup of leading enterprises and emerging players for a three-day display of cutting-edge products and technologies in eVTOL aircraft, industrial drones, avionics and flight control systems, power systems, composite materials, key components, and solutions. The eight themed exhibition zones included Outdoor Exhibition Zone for eVTOL and Commercial Large Unmanned Transport Aircraft,Commercial Large Unmanned Transport Aircraft Zone, eVTOL Aircraft Zone,Avionics and Flight Control Zone,eVTOL Power Systems Zone，Materials Zone, Laser Processing Zone and Hardware Equipment Zone.

These exhibition areas would not only showcase domestic and international leading eVTOL aircraft, but also display components and systems such as eVTOL manned flight experience ,eVTOL low-altitude flight performance, drone fireworks display, helicopter hovering demonstration,component materials,airframe housing,lightweight airframe materials,interior materials, power battery,condensed-state battery ,power battery cell,battery pack, energy storage system and charging infrastructure,solid-state battery,lithium battery ,cylindrical battery,

design and simulation software,flight control system software,power system software,navigation and positioning software,maintenance and fault diagnosis software,operations management software,safety systems and certification,wiring harness and cables,seats,cockpit equipment,avionics equipment,electronic components ,electrical connectors,optical components and photoelectric devices,landing gear,radiator ,multi-function display , head-up display ,magnetic compass, flight control,avionics equipment,components and system integration,power distribution systems ,navigation equipment,electronic flight instrument systems,global satellite navigation systems,inertial navigation systems, radio navigation systems,5G connectivity,navigation communications and flight control subsystems , airframe subsystems ,ect.Each exhibition area would reflect its own characteristics.



A Feast of Flight Tech: Top eVTOLs Gathered at 2025 Shenzhen Expo

It was worth noting that a variety of flying vehicles gathered at the 2025 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo.

It gathered the leading forces in this industry to showcase a batch of eVTOL aircraft that combined technological foresight with practical scenarios: EHang EH216-S, with its multi-rotor precision control technology, enabled safe and efficient vertical takeoff and landing and low-altitude shuttle services; Govy AirCab, with its lightweight configuration and stable flight control system, provided convenient solutions for urban air mobility commercial scenarios; AutoFlight Prosperity integrated advanced aerodynamic design, excelling in long endurance and heavy payload performance; CycloTech BlackBird innovatively adopted an integrated cyclorotor propulsion system, demonstrating unique maneuverability advantages, etc. Some of them achieved single-person driving, while others were designed for multi-purpose adaptability to complex tasks, and some integrated automotive and aviation technologies to explore a new model of combined air and land. All of this was not just a feast of technology, but also a tribute to and a step closer to humanity's dream of flight.



These exhibits comprehensively covered various technical pathways and application scenarios, demonstrating innovative breakthroughs in power systems, flight control technology, and other aspects within the eVTOL field. They also provided solutions for core low-altitude economy scenarios such as commercial transport, emergency rescue, and personal mobility. The exhibition served as a platform for technical exchange, achievement transformation, and industrial collaboration, powerfully accelerating the construction and high-quality development of China's low-altitude economy industrial ecosystem.



2026 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo Preview

The 2026 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo is set to be held grandly in Shenzhen, China, in September 2026. It will once again focus on the low-altitude economy, continuing the core themes of previous events. It will be held in the format of a two-day conference, a three-day exhibition, project inspections, outdoor prototype displays, an awards ceremony, and project roadshows.With more extensive forum topics, cutting-edge technological displays, and broader industry collaboration, the Expo will bring together leading global enterprises, authoritative experts, and professional visitors to collectively envision and promote the new future of eVTOL technology.

The 2026 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo will showcase cutting-edge eVTOLs, flying cars, and core technologies like advanced batteries and flight control systems. It's worth noting that our forums will focus on key topics such as certification, commercial models, and airspace management. The expo highlights real-world applications in transport, emergency rescue, and logistics, offering a global platform for industry leaders to connect and collaborate.But that’s not all—there’s so much more to explore. Join us to explore the future of low-altitude economy and aviation innovation—an event not to be missed!

We cordially invite representatives from all sectors to join us in fostering industry exchange and cooperation, and in supporting the high-quality development of the global low-altitude economy ecosystem. We look forward to your participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.