Artsanal Collective - Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network Sign Groundbreaking Memorandum of Cooperation to Empower Low-Income Artisans Across the Commonwealth

This shared commitment is to ensure that today’s artisans become tomorrow’s cultural stewards by combining AI innovation, trade access, and heritage storytelling, to drive equity from the ground up.” — Charles Kao, Founder of the Artisanal Collective.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsanal Collective and Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network Sign Groundbreaking Memorandum of Cooperation to Empower Low-Income Artisans Across the CommonwealthIn a bold step toward economic justice and cultural revitalization, the Artisanal Collective and the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network (CBWN) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) designed to uplift low-income artisan communities and preserve cultural heritage across the 56 Commonwealth nations.This strategic partnership formalizes a deepening collaboration between two aligned institutions — both committed to building inclusive, sustainable, and creative economies — and aims to unlock scalable pathways for trade, training, and technological empowerment.“This is more than an agreement. It’s a shared commitment to ensure that the artisans of today become the cultural stewards of tomorrow’s economy,” said Charles Kao, Founder of the Artisanal Collective. “Together with CBWN, we are charting a new course — one that combines AI innovation, trade access, and heritage storytelling to drive equity from the ground up.”“Commonwealth countries are home to some of the worlds most creative and culturally significant indigenous artisans so it is an honor for us to help enhance this creativity and to bring its wonders to the world” Lelei LeLaulu, co-chairman, Artisanal CollectiveUnder the MoC, both parties will:• Support the digitization and protection of indigenous knowledge via cultural AI tools and training.• Facilitate trade pathways through creative microenterprises led by women and youth.• Leverage diaspora engagement, media platforms, and cultural diplomacy to bring visibility and investment to underrepresented communities.A Spotlight at CHOGM 2026As a first major activation under the agreement, the two organizations will jointly spearhead the Commonwealth Artisanal Heritage Showcase at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) in Antigua and Barbuda.This initiative will invite Commonwealth nations to spotlight their artisan talent through sustainable, culturally authentic crafts — each telling a story of heritage, resilience, and creative vision. Participating artisan communities will produce limited-edition items to be exhibited and offered via a global digital platform, with embedded storytelling, cultural mapping, and public engagement.CHOGM visitors will be able to:• Scan QR codes to learn about each artisan’s story and cultural context.• Vote for their favorite items in a creative showcase competition.• Place ethical bids to purchase featured works, with proceeds returning to the creators.“This isn’t just about showcasing products — it’s about showcasing dignity, tradition, and the future of work,” said Arif Zaman, Executive Director of CBWN. “This MoC affirms our shared mission to ensure women and artisans across the Commonwealth are at the center of economic and cultural transformation.”The initiative will also serve as a precursor to the launch of the Commonwealth Cultural AI Fund and the Commonwealth Digital Passport, both of which are under development as tools for training, certification, and cross-border trade.Artisanal Collective, Inc.About the PartnersArtisanal Collective is a global initiative that empowers artisan communities through AI-driven training, diaspora entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation infrastructure. With formal partnerships in South Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, the Collective supports scalable and ethical creative economies rooted in local heritage.Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network (CBWN) is the only organization formally recognized by 54 governments to support women’s economic empowerment across theMedia contact: Arnelle Kendall: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com : Tel 561.789.8286# Women’s Empowerment, #Creative Economy,#Commonwealth, CulturalFollow us on Social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charleskao1/ http:// artisanalcollective .org/

