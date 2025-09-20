Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 21, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination Company Name: Aquastar Corp Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Kroger, Kroger Mercado, AquaStar Product Description: Product Description Raw Shrimp, Cooked Shrimp, Shrimp Skewers

Company Announcement

September 19, 2025, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA is recalling:

approximately 49,920 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp.

approximately 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp.

approximately 17,264 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The affected shrimp was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save, Ralphs, Smith’s and QFC in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY between June 12, 2025 and September 17, 2025.

The recalled Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp net wt. 2lbs., is packaged in transparent printed bag with a blue band on the top with yellow and red details, and has the following codes:

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5085 10, Best If Used By: 03 26 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5097 11, Best If Used By: 04 07 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5106 11, Best If Used By: 04 16 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5107 10, Best If Used By: 04 17 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5111 11, Best If Used By: 04 21 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5112 10, Best If Used By: 04 22 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 11, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 10, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 11, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

The recalled Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, net wt. 2lbs., is packaged in clear plastic bag and has a white label with green stripes on top of each bag and has the following codes:

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5112 11, Best Before: 10 22 2027

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best Before: 10 23 2027

The recalled AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers; net wt. 1.25 lbs., is packaged in a printed bag with a black top and blue bottom and printed pictures of the skewers inside, and has the following codes:

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5133 11, Best If Used By: 11 13 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5135 10, Best If Used By: 11 15 2027

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date. As noted in the FDA statement issued on 8/19/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce.”

“FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. In conjunction with other information, FDA determined that product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

Consumers who have purchased affected shrimps should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-331-3440, Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration