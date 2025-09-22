Scott Hogg Named Vice President of Marketing at e.Republic to Accelerate Growth and Market Impact

Scott Hogg has been named Vice President of Marketing at e.Republic, bringing extensive experience in brand strategy, digital engagement, and growth marketing to the company’s leadership team.

Govtech executive brings cross-functional leadership and customer insight to advance marketing strategy and measurable business outcomes

Scott has a deep understanding of the challenges and needs of our client base, and how to translate that insight into marketing that drives real impact.” — Heidi Lorenzen, Chief Content Officer at e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic —the nation’s leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education—today announced the appointment of Scott Hogg as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Scott will lead e.Republic’s marketing strategy and execution, focusing on expanding the company’s visibility, showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of solutions, strengthening relationships with private sector organizations, and catalyzing growth.Scott brings more than two decades of experience bridging government and industry, including leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. He previously led e.Republic’s Growth team within Sales, where he aligned strategy, teams, and customer priorities to deliver results. Previously, Scott spent a significant tenure at AT&T, where he was one of e.Republic’s most engaged customers—a perspective that gives him unique insight into connecting the company’s solutions to client needs.“Scott brings a rare combination of customer focus, govtech expertise, marketing expertise, and leadership energy,” said Heidi Lorenzen, Chief Content Officer at e.Republic. “He has a deep understanding of the challenges and needs of our client base, and how to translate that insight into marketing that drives real impact. Scott has already proven himself as a trusted leader within our organization, and in this new role, he will help us sharpen our positioning, scale our efforts, and ensure that marketing is a central driver of e.Republic’s growth and market leadership.”Under Scott’s direction, e.Republic’s marketing efforts will also focus on broadening awareness of its solutions, strengthening client relationships, and creating campaigns that deliver tangible outcomes for both the company and its private-sector partners.“e.Republic has long been recognized as the leading platform for connecting government and industry,” said Scott Hogg, Vice President of Marketing. “I’m excited to build on that leadership by amplifying our message, expanding our reach, and creating new opportunities for our customers and partners to succeed.”About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

