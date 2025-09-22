Elinext COO Vladimir Antonovich on ISO-Driven Sustainable Supply Chains: 'Resilient, Compliant, and Future-Ready'

Elinext has announced its updated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) roadmap for 2025–2030, with a strong emphasis on ISO standards.

ISO certifications provide a globally recognized framework for quality, security, and environmental responsibility. For us, it’s not about ticking boxes, it’s about building trust.” — Elinext COO Vladimir Antonovich

WARSZAWA, WARSAW, POLAND, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elinext is embedding ISO-certified practices at the core of its supply chain strategy to deliver transparency, security, and sustainability across its value chains. According to Chief Operating Officer Vladimir Antonovich, the company’s approach is not about ticking boxes but about building trust. By anchoring supply chain management in ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security), and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), Elinext aligns its operations with both the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and evolving client expectations. These standards make the company’s supply chains auditable, transparent, and resilient.

ISO certifications also provide the operational language needed to implement Elinext’s 2025–2030 sustainability roadmap. ISO 9001 ensures consistent supplier quality, supporting SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). ISO 27001 reinforces cybersecurity in the supply chain, contributing to SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions). Meanwhile, ISO 14001 drives environmental responsibility, helping the company advance SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Together, these frameworks act as guardrails for scaling responsibly.

To turn these principles into practice, Elinext has committed to four major supply chain goals. By 2028, all tier-1 suppliers will either hold relevant ISO certifications or meet equivalent standards. By 2030, 70% of supply chain emissions will be verified and reduced through ISO 14001-aligned practices. All software, cloud, and infrastructure providers will undergo ISO 27001-driven risk assessments, while annual third-party audits will ensure continuous improvement through ISO’s Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology.

Cybersecurity remains a critical focus area. Elinext is applying ISO 27001 to enforce a systematic approach to information security, including documented controls, risk assessments, and incident response processes. By 2026, every critical vendor will undergo a supply chain security audit covering encryption, access control, and vulnerability management—an effort aimed at reducing the risks of supply chain attacks.

On the environmental front, ISO 14001 is guiding efforts to measure, reduce, and report impacts across the supply chain. Suppliers will be required to disclose their carbon footprints, adopt renewable energy where possible, and minimize packaging, transport emissions, and e-waste. By 2030, Elinext expects suppliers to cut their combined emissions intensity by 45% compared to 2024.

Quality and consistency are safeguarded through ISO 9001. Elinext enforces strict supplier evaluation, performance monitoring, and corrective actions, supported by continuous training. Whether a project is delivered from Warsaw, Ho Chi Minh City, or New York, clients can expect the same standards of excellence. Supplier scorecards—covering quality, delivery, sustainability, and security—feed into annual reviews, ensuring accountability at every level.

Far from stifling innovation, Antonovich sees ISO standards as a springboard. Reliable processes for quality, security, and sustainability create the foundation for technologies like AI-based demand forecasting and blockchain traceability. Clean, auditable supplier data enables innovation at scale.

Elinext is also extending its commitments to social impact. While ISO does not directly regulate diversity, the company is expanding its supplier base to include more SMEs, women-led firms, and local vendors, provided they align with ISO standards. Training and support will help smaller partners achieve compliance without excessive costs, driving inclusion while upholding quality.

Starting in FY2026, Elinext will publish a dedicated section on supply chain ISO compliance in its annual SDG & Trust Report. This will include metrics such as the percentage of ISO-certified suppliers, verified Scope 3 emissions reductions, cybersecurity audit results, and quality performance indicators—all validated by third-party auditors.

“For us, ISO is the backbone of trust,” Antonovich emphasizes. “Embedding these standards into our supply chain ensures that every product and service is not only innovative and secure, but also sustainable and ethical. For our partners, it means higher resilience; for our clients, it means confidence that Elinext solutions meet global benchmarks in quality, security, and sustainability.”

About Elinext

Elinext is a global custom software development company delivering enterprise solutions across healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, retail, and more. The company helps organizations modernize, secure, and scale their digital capabilities with cloud, data, and AI.

