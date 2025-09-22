North American AI Platform OfferioRFP Launches in Miami to Empower Floridian Small Businesses in Government Procurement

Proprietary AI cuts RFP response time by 90%, leveling the playing field for SMBs to generate proposals in mere hours for the $3T Government Procurement market.

OfferioRFP empowers small businesses to compete in government procurement by making RFPs faster, fairer, and more secure.” — Luis Antonio Díaz, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfferioRFP, a new AI-driven platform purpose-built for government procurement, officially launched today in South Florida with a mission to democratize access to public-sector contracts for small and minority-owned businesses.

Government procurement represents a $3+ trillion annual opportunity across North America, yet many small businesses are shut out of the process due to the high costs and time demands of responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs). OfferioRFP was created to level the playing field by using proprietary, privacy-safe artificial intelligence to streamline RFP responses, reducing the effort required from 80-100 hours to just 4–6 hours.

Unlike generic AI tools, OfferioRFP is designed specifically for the complexities of government procurement. Its closed-loop, proprietary large language model (LLM) is trained on real-world government RFPs and evaluation rubrics. The platform not only speeds up response creation but also ensures compliance, scoring alignment, and privacy:

-Efficiency: Drastically reduces preparation time for bids from weeks to just hours, freeing up staff resources.

-Compliance-first: The OfferioAI aligns proposals with government scoring rubrics and evaluation criteria.

-Security: Built on SOC 2–compliant infrastructure, with North American data residency and strict IP protections, ensuring clients’ sensitive data remains secure.

“Procurement shouldn’t only favor the companies with the deepest pockets,” said Luis Antonio Díaz, CEO of OfferioRFP. “Our platform gives every business, especially SMBs and minority-owned firms, a fair chance to compete for government contracts.”

OfferioRFP was born out of the experience of Blü Digital Technologies, an agency that has created manual proposals for over 200 government RFPs each year. This track record ensures the AI is not just theoretical but grounded in the realities of how agencies evaluate bids.

The Miami launch represents the company’s commitment to serving the growing number of U.S. small businesses seeking government contracts. OfferioRFP is especially relevant to sectors such as municipal services, education, and law enforcement, where procurement processes are complex, time-consuming, and resource-intensive.

Businesses can learn more, explore case studies, or request a demo at offeriorfp.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.