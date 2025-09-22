Mangorock International Expands Global Reach with Custom Faux Rock Displays and Waterfalls

Pending contracts in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia highlight global demand for U.S.-made lightweight faux rock innovations.

Our Tennessee and Florida facilities let us ship custom faux rock artistry to any destination worldwide.” — Alberto Mango

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangorock International, a U.S.-based leader in custom faux rock waterfalls and displays, announced new pending contracts across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, signaling growing global demand for its innovative lightweight designs. With fabrication facilities in Tennessee and Florida, the company is uniquely positioned to serve international clients in the hospitality, entertainment, and automotive sectors.

Mangorock International is currently in discussions with resorts, casinos, theme parks, and automotive dealerships in key markets, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Dubai (UAE), and Doha (Qatar). These upcoming projects reflect a worldwide interest in immersive, durable, and aesthetically striking installations that combine artistry with logistical efficiency.

For more than 25 years, Mangorock International has specialized in creating custom faux rockwork that is lighter, stronger, and faster to install than traditional stone. Each project is fabricated off-site in a controlled environment and then shipped securely to its destination, whether across the United States or overseas. This approach ensures quality consistency, reduces site disruption, and allows international clients to benefit from U.S.-crafted artistry without delays.

“Our global clients want the same thing our U.S. clients do: installations that inspire and endure,” said Alberto Mango, founder of Mangorock International. “By operating two U.S. facilities and offering worldwide shipping, we can deliver high-quality custom waterfalls and displays anywhere in the world.”

Key highlights of Mangorock International’s global expansion include:

-Pending Contracts in New Markets: Negotiations in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Doha for resorts, casinos, theme parks, and automotive showrooms.

-Dual U.S. Facilities: Tennessee and Florida fabrication hubs ensure faster production timelines and scalable output.

-Lightweight & Durable Construction: Easier shipping, lower installation costs, and long-term performance in diverse climates.

-Worldwide Shipping: Reliable delivery to clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

-25+ Years of Experience: A legacy of innovation and artistry trusted by high-profile venues.

As entertainment, resort, and retail industries in emerging markets continue to invest in unique experiences, Mangorock International’s custom faux rockwork offers a practical and visually compelling solution. From large-scale casino installations to dealership showpieces, the company’s global portfolio is poised to grow with these international contracts.

Clients worldwide are invited to explore Mangorock International’s design capabilities and past installations by visiting www.mangorock.com.

About Mangorock International

Mangorock International is a U.S.-based design and fabrication company specializing in custom faux rock waterfalls, displays, and waterscapes. With dual facilities in Tennessee and Florida, the company creates lightweight, durable, and artistic installations that are shipped nationwide and worldwide. Serving automotive dealerships, resorts, casinos, and theme parks for more than 25 years, Mangorock International continues to blend artistry and innovation for clients around the globe.



Legal Disclaimer:

