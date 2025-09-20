Summary

September 20, 2025, Western United Fish Company dba Annasea Foods Group of Kent, WA is recalling 3,314.7 lbs. of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, Costco Item Number of 17193, with the Sell By Date of 9/22/2025, because the green onions used in the product have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes , an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women.

The affected Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke product is packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and has the Kirkland Signature brand label with the Pack Date of 9/18/2025 and Sell By Date of 9/22/2025.

Product was sold at the deli section from Costco Warehouse stores in the following states on 9/18/2025: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was initiated after being notified by our green onion supplier of a Listeria monocytogenes positive test result in the green onions which were used only in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on 9/17/2025. We are continuing to work with our green onion supplier to determine the root cause.

Consumers should not consume this affected product and dispose of it immediately and visit your local Costco for a full refund.

Please call Western United Fresh Co. DBA Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809, 7:00am - 3:30pm Pacific Time, Monday – Friday, or email info@annasea.com if you have any issues or concerns.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.