Kattya and Co. Leads the Future of Corporate Events at AI Mega-Event

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kattya and Co. introduced its K-Corporate Convergence™ model with a landmark event in creative collaboration with TerraFlow Energy, during which TerraFlow announced a sweeping strategy to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure while protecting grid reliability.

This K-Corporate Convergence™ event brought together Dan Crenshaw, Congressman (Texas, 2nd Congressional District), Don McCoy, Mayor of Fulshear, Texas, and senior executives from Siemens, Storion Energy, Quino Energy, Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, and Goree. The event positioned Texas at the center of AI-driven energy infrastructure and revealed TerraFlow’s plan to deploy long-duration energy storage to stabilize the grid and power the next wave of digital infrastructure. The event drew significant attention, including coverage by the “Houston Chronicle,” highlighting its transformative impact on the region’s energy and technology landscape.

Jon Parrella, CEO of TerraFlow Energy, announced the development of a 100,000-square-foot headquarters and pilot manufacturing site in Katy, a one-gigawatt energy storage project in Victoria capable of powering 800,000 homes for ten hours, and a second manufacturing facility designed to produce two gigawatts annually while creating more than one thousand jobs. These initiatives are backed by secured U.S.-based vanadium supply and over one billion dollars in customer commitments.

Kattya and Co.’s execution of the event ensured the announcements were delivered with clarity and precision. The firm, working in close collaboration with TerraFlow, demonstrated how corporate events, through the K-Corporate Convergence™ model, serve as strategic platforms by aligning policymakers, investors, and industry leaders around a unified vision for Texas’s energy future. “The program and announcements were developed by TerraFlow to highlight our projects, technology, and partnerships,” said Amanda Simonian, VP of Strategic Marketing. “Kattya & Co.’s production brought our vision to life and created a setting where the story could resonate with policymakers, partners, and the press.”

TerraFlow’s LDUPS™ technology acts as a stabilizing “shock absorber” for the grid, addressing the massive and volatile power demands of AI data centers. These facilities can consume as much electricity as hundreds of thousands of homes, with fluctuations severe enough to risk equipment damage or rolling blackouts. TerraFlow integrates storage directly with data center operations to provide both a stable backup power source and a mechanism to control volatility, mitigating these risks while enabling AI growth at scale. “Our goal was to create a substantive dialogue about energy and AI infrastructure in Texas,” added Kate Kelley, Operations Project Manager at TerraFlow. “Seeing policymakers, partners, and media engage so directly with our strategy validated the importance of this moment for the company and for the state.”

Moreover, the Victoria project will be co-located with an AI data center campus developed with Optimus Technology Group. The first gigawatt of storage capacity is expected to be completed within four years. TerraFlow has already secured material partnerships, including a vanadium supply agreement with Storion Energy, ensuring domestic production at scale and strengthening the U.S. supply chain for critical infrastructure. Goree’s architectural renderings, presented throughout the evening, depicted the full scope of TerraFlow’s upcoming facilities. The event also highlighted TerraFlow’s recently announced Bellville project, west of Houston, which will connect directly to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid and is scheduled to begin operations in early 2027. Parrella emphasized the urgency of TerraFlow’s mission, outlining the company’s focus on rapid execution to meet the unprecedented demands of the AI-driven economy.

Senate Bill 6, recently passed in Texas, gives ERCOT the authority to shut down data centers when grid stability is threatened. This legislative development creates direct demand for TerraFlow’s solutions and reinforces the company’s role as a stabilizing force in the state’s rapidly expanding AI economy. By debuting the K-Corporate Convergence™ model with TerraFlow’s landmark announcement, Kattya and Co. established a new category of corporate events, gatherings that actively forecast, align, and catalyze the forces shaping the future of industries.

