KFSHRC Advances Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Care

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) is advancing the use of radiopharmaceuticals in Saudi Arabia, producing vital compounds that support cancer diagnostics and therapies across the Kingdom.At the hospital’s Cyclotron and Radiopharmaceuticals Department, three advanced cyclotrons manufacture a wide range of radioactive medicines used in medical imaging and targeted treatments. Because of their short half-lives, these radiopharmaceuticals must be produced and delivered on demand. KFSHRC supplies them daily to nearly 50 medical centers, ensuring patients receive timely and reliable care.The department operates under international standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices set by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the ISO 9001 Quality Management System. Every batch undergoes rigorous testing before it is cleared for clinical use.Beyond manufacturing, KFSHRC conducts research to develop new tracers such as fluorine-18 and gallium-68, which expand options for precision diagnostics and treatment. Training programs in radiopharmacy, radiochemistry, and cyclotron engineering are also preparing professionals to advance the field.King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, recognized globally for its specialized medical services, cutting-edge research, and advanced training programs. Ranked among the world’s top academic medical centers and smart hospitals, KFSHRC continues to drive innovation and excellence in patient care, education, and scientific discovery.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

