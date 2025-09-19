Department of Justice Issues Sentencing Memo for 2022 Attempted Murder of Supreme Court Justice

Today, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland issued a sentencing memo following Nicholas John Roske’s April 8 guilty plea for the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“This attempt against the life of a Supreme Court Justice was an attack on the entire judicial system that cannot go unpunished,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice condemns political violence and our prosecutors will ensure that this disturbed individual faces severe consequences for his deranged actions.”

The memo asks for a sentence of 30 years.

Please read the full memo linked HERE.