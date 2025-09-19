RCP welcomes refugee doctors to the UK: ‘we want to support them on their professional journey and help to rebuild their lives’

Launched to celebrate Refugee Week in June 2025, the RCP scheme has so far supported 45 doctors from more than 15 countries, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan and Libya.

Welcoming attendees at this week’s online session for new members, Dr Emma Mitchell, associate global director for international medical graduates and a consultant geriatrician in Bristol, said the RCP’s role is to enhance existing support.

‘There are many displaced doctors in the UK,’ Dr Mitchell explained. ‘The RCP believes we have a moral and ethical role in helping doctors to re-establish their professional identity, connect with relevant professional bodies and support their journey back into employment. We hope to help refugee physicians to rebuild their lives and careers in the UK.’

Who’s joining – and why

Doctors who have joined through the RCP 12-month free membership scheme come from a wide range of backgrounds including newly qualified medical graduates (27%), clinical fellows or postgraduate doctors in training (29%), and several working as consultants (24%) before arriving in the UK.

Many refugee doctors said they had joined the RCP because they felt it represented an important step in continuing their careers and dedication to healthcare.

Two in five (40%) said they felt RCP membership was necessary for career progression, while others highlighted access to academic information (22%), professional development opportunities such as events and library services (29%) and discounted e-learning resources (4%) as priorities.

Applications to the scheme have been highly successful, with almost four in five (79%) applicants accepted. Refugee doctors who applied were often supported by organisations such as REACHE, REPOD and WARD, while others came to the RCP directly.

The scheme is part of the RCP’s wider commitment to inclusion, diversity and supporting the future of the medical workforce.

Members are already making use of RCP education and events. Discussing the RCP’s Call the medical registrar conference, one doctor said, ‘it was very well organised. There was so much to learn – it was very informative.’

Reflecting on the new scheme, RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel said:

‘Doctors who have been forced to leave their homes and restart their lives in the UK bring extraordinary resilience, talent and commitment to medicine. We are proud to support them with 12 months of free membership, giving them access to resources, networks and opportunities to continue their professional journey.’

