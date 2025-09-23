Maven Collective Marketing Wins 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Growth Award for Outstanding Client Results

Microsoft Advertising Partner Growth Award

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leading B2B digital marketing agency specializing in Microsoft Partner growth, has been named the winner of the 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Award for Partner Growth. This prestigious recognition celebrates Maven’s exceptional success in driving measurable results and accelerated adoption of Microsoft Ads across the Microsoft Partner ecosystem.

Maven Collective stood out among global competitors for its ability to deliver high-performance campaigns that generate qualified leads, maximize Microsoft co-op funding, and outpace traditional paid media benchmarks. Clients have seen dramatic growth:

—Klarinet Solutions achieved a 191% increase in qualified leads,

—Big Cloud saw 140% more conversions than their Google Ads campaigns,

—Long View fully leveraged Microsoft funding to run high-impact campaigns that fueled pipeline growth.

“Winning this award is a testament to our relentless focus on performance and partnership,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. “Microsoft Ads has become a strategic growth engine for B2B, and we’re helping Microsoft Partners capitalize on its full potential.”

A trusted partner to more than 500 Microsoft Partners worldwide, Maven Collective brings 13 years of specialized technical knowledge and marketing leadership to help B2B tech brands gain visibility and drive growth. This award builds on the agency’s designation as a Microsoft Advertising Preferred Agency, reinforcing its leadership in paid media innovation for Microsoft-centric organizations.

Client Brian Long, Director of Business Development at Klarinet Solutions, shared: “What we like about Maven Collective is that they’re fluent in our world. They understand the tech space, our products, and our customers - and they translate that into marketing that works.”

For more information on Maven Collective Marketing’s award-winning services, visit our directory listing or explore our website at https://mavencollectivemarketing.com/.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in strategy and planning, lead generation, go-to-market, and sales enablement, we’ve helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective’s work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, TechBehemoths, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year. As the go-to Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners, we deliver specialized Partner services, such as: GTM Microsoft Marketplace listing, Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Readiness Packages, ISV Partner Program Development, and proprietary Microsoft Partner Self-Audit products.

