HIP Video Promo Presents: Seán Griffin premieres new music video "Rocks Off" on BuzzMusic

Celtic-Punk Veteran Trades Ruffians for Rock Swagger in Memorable Solo Single

KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Seán Griffin has been a force in Celtic-infused punk rock. Best known as the frontman of The Ruffians, he’s now carving out a fascinating new lane as a solo artist—and his latest single, “Rocks Off,” proves he’s doing it with aplomb.

Griffin grew up in Danbury, Connecticut, surrounded by music—his father sang in a barbershop quartet and his mother was both an accordionist and a step dancer. His discovery of punk and alternative rock as a teenager inspired the forging of his own musical identity. After an early Britpop-styled project called Svelte, he formed The Ruffians in 1988, a band that crossed Irish folk traditions with punk urgency and Britpop flair. Over the years, The Ruffians released three albums and an EP. They toured relentlessly, sharing stages with Shane McGowan and the Popes, Black 47, Enter the Haggis, and Gaelic Storm.

Griffin’s versatility as a songwriter bursts through on his latest single, “Rocks Off.” Following “People Are Mad,” the well-received opener from his forthcoming solo debut, the song transforms a familiar phrase into a sly mantra for chaotic times, pairing clever lyricism with a bouncy beat, banjo lines, and harmonies that turn collective frustration into something oddly uplifting. With “Rocks Off,” he flips the dial entirely, trading that shuffle for loud guitars, sharper edges, and a full rock-and-roll vibration that is undeniably memorable. “It always sounded great and I had this nagging feeling of wanting to get it out into the world,” he reflects, noting how the song had been set aside for years before being revived for his debut album. As he puts it, “It has always had some rock and roll swagger to it, and it just felt like the right moment.”

The single arrives with a beautifully shot retro-infused visual that unfolds as a surreal daydream. It begins with a man stalled in traffic in his family minivan when a pristine 1962 Corvette pulls up beside him, its driver instantly commanding attention. What follows is a fantasy sequence bathed in Old Hollywood glow: roaring engines, fireside passion, and a rose-petal scene that nods to American Beauty. “It seemed best to treat it as a passing fantasy and to bookend it with my family in the beginning and the end since they are my anchor,” Griffin explains. The tension between escapist fantasy and everyday obligation mirrors the spirit of the song, grounding the video’s dream logic in a relatable twist.

Griffin is preparing for a busy stretch ahead. His debut solo album—recorded with Grammy-winning producer Kenny Siegel, then mixed by alt-rock luminary Paul Kolderie and mastered by Greg Calbi—is set to be released soon. He will support the record with club and festival dates across North America, the U.K., and Europe. Closer to home, fans can catch him at select East Coast shows this fall, where he continues to deliver the energy and storytelling craft that have made him a fixture of the Northeast music scene—and a solo artist to watch in the year ahead.



