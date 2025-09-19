Treasury, IRS issue guidance listing occupations where workers customarily and regularly receive tips under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill

IR-2025-92, Sept. 19, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today provided guidance on “no tax on tips” provision. The One, Big, Beautiful Bill proposed regulations identify occupations customarily and regularly receive tips and define “qualified tips” eligible taxpayers may claim as a deduction. The proposed regulations list nearly 70 separate occupations of tipped workers, from bartenders to water taxi operators.

Treasury and IRS request comments from the public within 30 days to be made through Regulations.gov. Complete instructions on submitting comments can be found in the proposed regulations. Comments on the proposed regulations are due by Oct. 23, 2025.

List of occupations that receive tips

Treasury Tipped Occupation Code, provides a three-digit code and descriptions for the occupations listed within the proposed regulations. The proposed regulations group the occupations into eight categories:

100s – Beverage and Food Service

200s – Entertainment and Events

300s – Hospitality and Guest Services

400s – Home Services

500s – Personal Services

600s – Personal Appearance and Wellness

700s – Recreation and Instruction

800s – Transportation and Delivery

Definition of qualified tips

In order to claim the deduction, a worker must both be in an occupation on the list and receive qualified tips. The proposed regulations provide a definition of qualified and not qualified tips which includes the following factors:

Qualified tips must be paid in cash or an equivalent medium, such as check, credit card, debit card, gift card, tangible or intangible tokens that are readily exchangeable for a fixed amount in cash, or another form of electronic settlement or mobile payment application (excluding most digital assets) denominated in cash.

Qualified tips must be received from customers or, in the case of an employee, through a mandatory or voluntary tip-sharing arrangement, such as a tip pool.

Qualified tips must be paid voluntarily by the customer and not be subject to negotiation. Qualified tips do not include some service charges. For instance, in the case of a restaurant that imposes an automatic 18% service charge for large parties and distributes that amount to waiters, bussers and kitchen staff; if the charge is added with no option for the customer to disregard or modify it, the amounts distributed to the workers from it are not qualified tips.