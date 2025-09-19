World’s Only Live Exorcism Podcast Invites Global Callers: The Unseen Realm with Archbishop Ronald Feyl Enright

Exorcists and a psychiatrist unite Saturdays at 3 PM PT to answer urgent paranormal questions, live, free, and worldwide.

This podcast is a lifeline, bringing faith, science, and compassion to people facing unexplained phenomena.” — Archbishop Ronald Feyl Enright

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mysteries of possession and the paranormal are no longer confined to Hollywood scripts or whispered folklore. Every Saturday at 3:00 PM PT, the world can hear from those working at the front lines of exorcism. The Unseen Realm with Archbishop Ronald Feyl Enright is the only podcast where people worldwide can call in live to ask urgent questions about the supernatural and receive direct answers from an expert team.

Archbishop Ronald Feyl Enright has served as Chief Exorcist of the Order of Exorcists since 1982, completing more than 1,000 documented interventions. Backed by three clergy exorcists and a psychiatrist who specializes in trauma linked to alleged supernatural experiences, the panel brings over 200 years of combined expertise. Together, they deliver practical, compassionate, and evidence-based counsel to listeners navigating frightening, unexplained situations.

More than 10,000 global listeners already tune in to The Unseen Realm, making it a rare lifeline for those seeking clarity in real time. “We are bridging a gap,” explains Archbishop Enright. “Too often, people suffering from unexplained phenomena feel trapped between skepticism and superstition. This platform offers hope, insight, and real answers.”

The program’s format sets it apart: callers from around the world share experiences ranging from suspected hauntings to possible demonic possession. Each case is met with balanced perspectives, theological protocols from the clergy panel, and clinical insights from the psychiatrist. This dual approach ensures that listeners receive guidance that respects both spiritual and medical considerations.

Beyond live interaction, the podcast also revisits historical cases. Past episodes have covered global field reports from the Order of Exorcists’ members in 24 countries and practical protocols for both clergy and clinicians. These sessions highlight not just the severity of true cases but also the importance of debunking myths responsibly.

Our jurisdiction is not under the Vatican. We identify ourselves as traditional, independent Old Roman Catholics. We are autonomous from the Vatican. The following Vatican document clarifies our relationship to the wider Catholic body: “Dominus Iesus” (2000 AD), a declaration of the Holy See by then–Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger (now Benedict XVI, Pope Emeritus) and Tarcisio Cardinal Bertone under the pontificate of His Holiness Pope John Paul II: “One Lord, one faith, one baptism, one Church. Churches that remain united to the Catholic Church by means of the closest bonds of Apostolic Succession and a valid Eucharist are true particular Churches.”

Interest in the paranormal peaks during the Halloween season, but Enright stresses the relevance year-round. Research suggests that while 82% of reported paranormal events have rational explanations, 18% remain unexplained. The Unseen Realm exists precisely in this space, where unanswered questions meet expert guidance.

Available free to the public through YouTube, the show makes a unique invitation: anyone, anywhere, can join the conversation. The live, call-in format ensures that listeners are not just passive consumers but participants in a global dialogue about the unseen dimensions of human experience.

To listen live, participate in upcoming episodes, or explore the growing archive of past discussions, visit The Unseen Realm YouTube Channel.

About The Unseen Realm

The Unseen Realm with Archbishop Ronald Feyl Enright is the world’s only live call-in exorcism podcast. With over 200 years of combined expertise, a team of clergy exorcists and a psychiatrist provides responsible and compassionate guidance on reports of demonic and paranormal activity. Broadcasting every Saturday at 3:00 PM PT, the free program already reaches more than 10,000 global listeners.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.