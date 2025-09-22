The Plymouth Foundation Launches FutureWorks to Help Develop the Next Generation of the Blue Economy Workforce

The student-focused one-day event associated with the Blue Future Conference prepares young leaders for opportunities in science, technology and sustainability

FutureWorks is designed to spark inspiration, strengthen career pathways and help students see themselves as part of this exciting future.” — Stephen Cole, The Plymouth Foundation

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation today announced the launch of FutureWorks, a new one-day event designed specifically for high school and college students, as part of the Blue Future Conference 2025. Taking place on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, MA, FutureWorks will immerse students in the innovation, technologies and career pathways shaping the region’s marine economy—building connections that prepare the next generation for success in science, technology and sustainability.

FutureWorks takes inspiration from WaterWorks, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s annual career day highlighting Blue Economy and STEM opportunities for students. Building on that model, FutureWorks will showcase innovations in fisheries, aquaculture, offshore energy, marine sanctuaries, cultural heritage and climate resilience—while equipping students with insights and connections to become the region’s future workforce.

FutureWorks is possible with generous support from the Plymouth Education Foundation. Shawn Costa, President of the Education Foundation said, “We are excited to be a part of the team launching FutureWorks. This program helps prepare our young residents for high-wage earning jobs in high-growth-potential industries.”

Hands-On Learning and Career Connections

The event is built to give students a real-world look into careers in the “Blue Economy.” Highlights include:

• Industry Project Demo – Live demo or hands-on experience led by a professional working in marine science, technology and resource management.

• Employer & Employee Panel – A candid conversation with blue tech employers and young professionals about career paths, skills and hiring expectations.

• Resource Tables – Featuring colleges, training programs and employers offering hands-on activities, networking and information about courses, internships and jobs.

• Mock Interviews – Students can practice interview skills, build confidence and receive feedback, with special incentives for participation.

• Thoreau’s Journal “Passport” – Each student receives a journal to collect stamps, notes and contacts throughout the day, creating a personalized career guide to take home.

Building Tomorrow’s Blue Workforce

“The future of our region’s marine economy depends on innovation and the next generation of problem-solvers,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “FutureWorks is designed to spark inspiration, strengthen career pathways and help students see themselves as part of this exciting future.”

How Schools Can Get Involved

Schools are encouraged to promote FutureWorks among faculty and students, organize groups to attend and prepare interested students with interview practice questions. Teachers and staff will accompany students to the event, where participants will step into a true industry conference experience—checking in at registration, receiving lanyards and nametags, and collecting their FutureWorks materials to guide them through the day.

Event Details

• What: FutureWorks: A Blue Future Event for Students

• When: Friday, October 17, 2025, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM (arrive early for check-in)

• Where: Hotel 1620, Plymouth, MA

• Who: High school and college students (free admission)

• Presented by: The Plymouth Foundation, in connection with the Blue Future Conference 2025

• More info: plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2025/blue-future-future-works-25-schedule

About the Blue Future Conference 2025

Taking place on October 16, 2025, one day before FutureWorks, the Blue Future Conference brings together leaders from science, business, policy, and the community to explore opportunities across the marine economy—from blue technology and aquaculture to climate resilience and sustainability innovation. With keynote speaker Bill Nye the Science Guy and the support of the New England Aquarium as the event’s distinguished “Bowtie Sponsor,” this year’s conference will provide a powerful platform for innovation, education and action. For details on speakers, program highlights and registration, visit plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2025/.

About The Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base. Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.