Opening Doors to Opportunity: InAmerica’s International K-12 Fair Brings U.S. Schools to Families Worldwide

InAmerica’s 2025 International K-12 Fair connects families worldwide with top U.S. private schools through panels, live sessions, and expert guidance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education, a top admissions consulting firm founded in 2013, is proud to announce the upcoming International K-12 Private School Fair, a premier event designed to connect families with top private schools across the United States. This one-of-a-kind fair offers parents, students, and educators the opportunity to explore diverse educational pathways, meet directly with school representatives, and access valuable resources to support academic success and personal growth.

Now entering its seventh year, the International K-12 Private School Fair has established itself as a trusted platform for highlighting the latest trends in U.S. K-12 applications and addressing the pressing questions of families navigating the admissions process. Over the years, the event has reached tens of thousands of families worldwide, delivering timely insights and practical guidance. In 2025, more than 130 distinguished private schools expressed their wish to participate, including boarding schools, day schools, single-gender institutions, faith-based schools, and leading programs that serve younger and early-grade students.

Each edition of the fair builds upon past successes while introducing fresh innovations. Recent events have been livestreamed across influential platforms such as WeChat Channels, Zoom, and Xiaohongshu, drawing an audience of more than 73,000 online viewers. This year, the fair continues to evolve with a dynamic format that combines school admissions presentations with interactive roundtable forums, ensuring that families gain both direct information and deeper perspectives on the admissions landscape. The hybrid structure makes it possible for families outside of the United States to engage with admissions officers without the burden of international travel, while domestic families can conveniently access first-hand insights from the nation’s most competitive schools.

The schools represented at this year’s fair span multiple states and a wide variety of models. This diversity ensures that the event meets the needs of families across different backgrounds and age groups, providing tailored options to support every student’s unique educational journey.

InAmerica understands that the journey of school admissions is a critical milestone for every family. By leveraging top-tier resources and professional consulting services, the firm is committed to providing parents and students with the highest quality, most effective support.

Over the years, InAmerica has organized and participated in nearly one thousand online and offline educational events, seminars, and exhibitions, inviting school representatives and education experts to share their insights and experiences. These initiatives have given tens of thousands of families the opportunity to learn about the latest educational trends, engage directly with school representatives, have their questions answered, and gain clarity in the admissions process. Through this work, InAmerica has built long-term, trusted partnerships with many renowned private schools.

Families are warmly invited to join this year’s International K-12 Private School Fair and, together with InAmerica, help pave the way for students’ bright academic futures. Running from September 22nd to 30th, to register, please reach out to info@inamericaedu.com.



