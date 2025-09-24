Introducing Hale ‘O Ka La, a Reimagined Luxury Villa on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast following $8M Renovation

Destinations in Paradise Logo Hale 'O Ka La, Big Island Hawaii Hale 'O Ka La, Big Island Hawaii Interior Hale O Ka La View Hale O Ka La Room

Destinations in Paradise unveils a private estate at Mauna Kea Resort, blending contemporary Hawaiian design, resort access, and bespoke villa experiences

The property embodies the spirit of contemporary island living while preserving the legacy of a beloved home.” — Howard Appel, Co-Founder of Destinations in Paradise

BIG ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destinations in Paradise , the boutique collection of luxury private villas in some of the world’s most coveted coastal settings, announces the debut of Hale ‘O Ka La , its fully reimagined Big Island estate. Following an $8 million renovation, the property reopens as a discreet retreat for multigenerational travelers, corporate groups, and private celebrations, offering a refined interpretation of contemporary Hawaiian living.Set on a cliff within the prestigious Mauna Kea Resort on the Kohala Coast, Hale ‘O Ka La, meaning “House of the Sun,” was rebuilt from the ground up after the 2023 coastline fires. The 5,358-square-foot villa now marries the estate’s original character with a fresh, modern aesthetic, positioning it as a centerpiece of the region’s ongoing renaissance. Originally conceived in 1993, the estate was envisioned as three distinct pavilions connected by breezeways, open to the trade winds, a design principle preserved in the restoration. Even now, the main pavilion, with its hexagonal roof and multilevel form, invites guests to orient themselves as much by the sound of the ocean and palms as by sight, with glass panels that fold entirely into the walls displaying sweeping Pacific Ocean and Hualālai views.The redesign was a collaboration between local firms, Diane Bobek Designs, Taleah Smith Design, and Pono Hana Builders. In a nod to the property’s legacy, the team preserved select dark wood accents and Asian antiquities while introducing lighter finishes, refined textures, and sculptural elements throughout. Copper fragments salvaged from the original roof now feature in the kitchen’s pendant lighting, creating a quiet link between past and present. The kitchen itself, anchored by a vast Neolith island, has been conceived as the heart of the home, ideal for guest chefs and convivial gatherings. In the bedrooms, custom white oak and walnut beds lend a sense of natural warmth, while carefully curated lighting and contemporary art pieces create an elegant ambiance. From each bedroom, the home’s ultimate luxury unfolds—a dramatic volcano view. One guest suite gazes directly over Puʻukoholā Heiau, one of the Hawaiian Islands’ most storied historic sites, while the master suite looks to a modern pilgrimage: the emerald fairways of the Mauna Kea Resort’s golf course.The estate’s landscaping holds its own narrative of renewal. Original architect and owner, Ray Lager, returned to oversee the redesign of the grounds, blending lush tropical foliage with serene water features to heighten the home’s sense of seclusion. A saltwater pool with a waterslide and swim-up palapa bar, a waterfall grotto with jacuzzi, and shaded lounging areas transform the estate into a private island playground. Stepping inside, the estate reveals an open air grand room with exquisite ocean views, five beautifully appointed bedrooms, five full baths, and two refined powder rooms. With the exception of the enchanting garden suite, each bedroom is air-conditioned for the utmost comfort. Accommodating 8 to 12 guests with generous ease, the property is perfectly tailored for discerning family escapes or intimate group retreats.Beyond its gates, guests have access to the amenities of Mauna Kea Resort, which was built in 1965 as Hawai‘i Island’s first resort on the Kohala Coast because of its ideal climate. Today, the resort is currently undergoing a $180 million renovation of its own. The resort’s refreshed golf courses, spa and wellness center (slated for completion in late 2025), and world-class tennis and dining facilities ensure that visitors experience the full spectrum of Kohala Coast leisure. The property’s location within walking distance of semi-private beaches further enhances its appeal for travelers seeking both convenience and privacy.Destinations in Paradise has partnered with LUVA Real Estate, Hawaii’s leading villa management company, to orchestrate bespoke guest experiences. From in-villa dining with private chefs to curated excursions such as whale watching, snorkeling, and paddleboarding at Hapuna and Mauna Kea beaches, every stay can be tailored to reflect the traveler’s ideal pace. For those arriving from the continental United States, the newly expanded Alaska Airlines–Hawaiian Airlines partnership simplifies island access. Direct routes from San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle now bring travelers closer than ever to the Big Island, with inter-island connections and private charters taking less than an hour.“Hale ‘O Ka La is more than a luxury villa. It is a statement of renewal for the Kohala Coast,” shares Howard Appel, Co-Founder of Destinations in Paradise. “The property embodies the spirit of contemporary island living while preserving the legacy of a beloved home. It offers our guests the rare combination of privacy, design sophistication, and seamless access to one of Hawaii’s most storied resorts.”Exclusive stays at Hale ‘O Ka La begin at $32,000 for a minimum of four nights, including private chef, VIP airport greeting, plus one round-trip airport transfer. For discerning travelers seeking a retreat that blends the comforts of a private estate with the amenities of a world-class resort, the estate stands as a new benchmark for Hawaiian luxury. For bookings or more rate details email info@destinationsinparadise.com or call 877-957-2723.About Destinations in ParadiseDestinations in Paradise is a curated portfolio of privately owned luxury villas located in some of the world’s most coveted coastal destinations: the Big Island of Hawaii, East Cape Los Cabos in Mexico, and Mendocino, California. Each property offers a distinctive experience, from clifftop seclusion to beachfront serenity, designed for families, long-term travelers, and special occasions. Casa Bellamar in Los Cabos comes fully staffed, while Chateau Frolic in Mendocino, California, and Hale O’ Ka La in the Big Island of Hawaii, offer optional staff add-ons, allowing guests the flexibility to tailor their stay or bring their own team. With local management partners overseeing seamless operations, Destinations in Paradise provides a refined alternative to traditional resort travel through personalized stays in remarkable settings.

