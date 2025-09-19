Menorah.net Unveils 2025 Large Menorah Design and Technology Trends for Public Displays

Menorah.net’s 2025 outlook highlights large menorah trends with multicolor LEDs, modular designs, safety features, and planning tools for public displays.

Our 2025 outlook reflects the needs of cities, synagogues, and venues seeking menorahs that are reliable, adaptable, and designed for both visibility and community observance.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menorah.net, the world’s largest manufacturer of public display menorahs, released its 2025 outlook on large menorah design and technology, highlighting advances in multicolor LED lighting, dual‑sided visibility, modular engineering, and enhanced site safety for city‑scale Hanukkah lightings. The update draws on Menorah.net’s LUX (single-sided) and Super LUX (dual‑sided) collections, as well as planning guidance used by municipalities, synagogues, campuses, and commercial venues across North America and beyond.

Municipalities, synagogues, campuses, and event producers planning a large menorah installation for 2025 can request Menorah.net’s planning checklist, assembly guides, and base‑selection worksheet or schedule a technical consultation at https://www.menorah.net/.

Programmable, energy‑efficient LED systems now anchor major installations. Super LUX models support multicolor illumination, dual‑sided lighting for 360‑degree visibility, and Bluetooth/app control to adjust color, speed, and modes. LUX models deliver a refined, single-sided solid-color glow for forward-facing stages and atriums. Across models, nine custom LED chimney bulbs are engineered for outdoor reliability and broadcast‑friendly brightness.

Modular engineering simplifies transport and setup. Display menorahs are constructed from aluminum with a wheeled carrying case that includes individual arm pockets, plus a choice of indoor base, in‑ground base, or an outdoor base cover designed to accommodate sandbags on hardscape without ground anchoring.

Automated nightly progression reduces day‑to‑day ceremony handling. An integrated PCB controller is available to add a new light every 24 hours—supporting predictable observance for the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Sizes and use cases

Menorah.net’s public display lineup spans 6, 9, and 12 feet, with smaller 2‑foot and 3‑foot indoor displays for lobbies, windows, and desks. Super LUX (dual‑sided) is optimized for plazas, town centers, arenas, and other sites requiring visibility from multiple angles. LUX (single‑sided) suits stages, atriums, storefronts, and settings where a forward‑facing silhouette is preferred.

Safety, stability, and predictable operations

Public installations prioritize stability, sightlines, and crowd flow. Menorah.net offers planning guidance for base selection, barrier placement, and camera sightlines, including options for hardscape deployments that utilize the indoor base with the outdoor base cover and sandbags. Assembly resources and guides support quick, repeatable setup and teardown across venues and seasons.

Product feature highlights

- Dual‑sided illumination (Super LUX) ensures clear views for audiences and cameras from multiple angles.

- Bluetooth/app controls allow adjustments to color palettes, speed, and modes for ceremonies and media calls.

- Automatic nightly lighting via an integrated PCB supports hands‑off progression across the eight nights.

- Aluminum construction, weather‑resistant finishes, and a wheeled carrying case promote durability and repeatable seasonal use.

- Base options include indoor, in‑ground, and an outdoor base cover designed for sandbagging on hardscape.

- Sizes range up to 12 feet for large public venues, with smaller 2- and 3-foot display models available for indoor use.

About Menorah.net

Menorah.net is the world’s largest manufacturer of public display menorahs, supplying indoor and outdoor models up to 12 feet tall to illuminate community celebrations worldwide. Signature lines include LUX (single‑sided illumination) and Super LUX (dual‑sided illumination with multicolor controls). Customers include municipalities, synagogues, schools, sports and entertainment venues, hospitality, and cultural institutions.

