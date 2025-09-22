Actor Michael 'Tiny' Alcorn Announces New Initiatives, Veterans Advocacy, and Lead Role in It Comes Around

Alcorn expands his Hollywood journey with a lead role in It Comes Around, alongside mentorship and veterans advocacy initiatives.

Acting is about stepping into lives that aren’t your own. Every role is a chance to give audiences something real.” — Michael “Tiny” Alcorn

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Michael “Tiny” Alcorn has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming feature film It Comes Around, set to enter production soon. The casting marks a major milestone in Alcorn’s career, building on his previous work in Transformers and further establishing him as a versatile performer in Hollywood.

Alongside this announcement, Alcorn is expanding his efforts to support mentorship programs for aspiring actors and strengthening his role as IT Director at the National Veterans Foundation (NVF), where he oversees digital platforms serving veterans and their families.

"Being cast in It Comes Around is a dream come true," Alcorn said. "It’s an opportunity to showcase my range as an actor while continuing to inspire and support others through mentorship and service."

Film Announcement: It Comes Around

The new feature film It Comes Around will bring Alcorn to audiences in a leading role, showcasing his ability to take on complex and dynamic characters. For Alcorn, the project represents not only a personal achievement but also an opportunity to expand his credibility in the industry.

"I’ve always believed there’s no role too big or too small," Alcorn noted. "This role gives me the chance to demonstrate that philosophy on a larger stage."

Mentorship Initiative

In addition to his film work, Alcorn is launching a structured mentorship program designed to guide aspiring performers through the realities of the entertainment industry. The initiative will focus on audition preparation, resilience, and career development for actors without traditional industry connections.

"When I was starting out, I had people who encouraged me," he said. "Now it’s my turn to pass that forward."

Service Through the National Veterans Foundation

Alcorn also continues his leadership role with the National Veterans Foundation, where he is responsible for advancing the organization’s IT infrastructure. His current projects include upgrading digital systems that connect veterans with counseling, reintegration resources, and community programs.

"Helping veterans is one of the most meaningful things I do," Alcorn emphasized. "Their resilience inspires me every day—on screen and off."

Recent Recognition

Alcorn’s work as both a performer and advocate has been featured in publications including Bold Journey and CanvasRebel. He also maintains an active digital presence on IMDb, Instagram, and TikTok, and is represented by Stars Talent Studio.

About Michael “Tiny” Alcorn

Michael “Tiny” Alcorn is an actor and mentor based in Los Angeles, California. He was recently cast in the lead role of the feature film It Comes Around and previously appeared in Transformers. Recognized for his versatility and service, Alcorn also serves as IT Director at the National Veterans Foundation and mentors aspiring performers.

Learn more at michaelalcorn.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.