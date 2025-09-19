Michael Battalini Named Among Pittsburgh Business Times Leaders in Wealth Management

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group honored for retirement expertise, media leadership, and client-first wealth strategies.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Battalini , President & CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group , has been featured in the Pittsburgh Business Times “Leaders in Wealth Management” edition. The recognition highlights his leadership in retirement planning, client-focused strategies, and his growing national presence in the financial industry.Beyond leading Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Battalini hosts the long-running, popular radio program Safe Retirement Radio , where he provides clear, practical retirement guidance to Pittsburgh listeners each week. His expertise has also been featured nationally on Tom Hegna’s respected podcast Financial Freedom. In addition, Battalini worked in conjunction with Tom Hegna on his popular book “Don’t Worry, Retire Happy”, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice in retirement income planning.“I’m honored to be recognized among Pittsburgh’s leaders in wealth management,” Battalini said. “Our mission has always been to put clients first, delivering strategies that bring clarity, confidence, and peace of mind in retirement.”This honor adds to Battalini’s growing list of achievements, including multiple Best of Pittsburgh Awards for Retirement Planning and his firm’s qualification for the 2025 Pittsburgh Business Hall of Fame.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.