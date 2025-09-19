Panama Pacífico Emerges as Global Hub with Brandlog’s New Stock Point Resilience Service

Franklin Urriola, CEO of Brandlog, in São Paulo, Brazil, outlining how the company moves shipments seamlessly across sea, air, and land while bypassing customs and tariff bottlenecks. The Balboa Port, near the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal, serves as a critical link in Brandlog’s Stock Point Resilience Service, enabling seamless bonded cargo transfers and rapid deployment of goods across sea, air, and land

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandlog International (Brandlog) today announced the launch of its Stock Point Resilience Service, designed to safeguard global operations while delivering speed, precision, and stability for the movement of critical goods. The service leverages the unique capabilities of Panama Pacífico’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which provides a regulatory framework for swift customs clearance, bonded cargo flows, and value-added processing. This positions Panama Pacífico, located near the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal, as a hub for resilient, high-speed global trade, transforming it from a transit point into a Specialized Solutions Distribution Hub.

This connectivity, combined with SEZ policies, enables Brandlog to move shipments across sea, air, and land while bypassing customs or tariff bottlenecks. Bonded cargo moves between secure facilities without triggering customs duties until its final destination. Brandlog’s resilience service can fulfill orders in less than a day, compared to nearly a week in regions where port and airport systems are disconnected.

Panama Pacífico’s location connects directly to key logistics infrastructure: Puerto de Rodman (5 km), Puerto de Balboa (7 km), Tocumen International Airport (28 km), and the Panama Pacífico Airport (on-site). Inland routes such as the Pan-American Highway (5 km) and the Canal Corridor Logistics Route (6 km) provide direct access for fast overland transportation.

The value of this infrastructure was demonstrated when a client urgently required a specialized lubricant to maintain offshore operations in Brazil. With supplies available at Brandlog’s Panama Pacífico site, the company responded immediately. Within the SEZ, Brandlog blended the product under strict environmental safeguards, streamlined by SEZ rules. The shipment then moved by airplane to Brazil, where it was transferred offshore by vessel to meet operational timelines. The SEZ enabled bonded cargo transfers between port, airport, and inland routes without secondary clearance, preventing downtime and proving that resilience can be engineered into logistics. This capability allows companies to manage logistics virtually, without building on-site facilities.

Franklin Urriola, CEO of Brandlog, stated: "The Stock Point Resilience Service lets companies forecast demand, track flows, and project future needs, ensuring critical cargo is positioned and ready to move through the optimal route by land, sea, or air."

Unlike static facilities, the service creates a real-time collaborative environment for clients. Additionally, this agility allows goods to be staged duty-free and tax-exempt until deployment, making standby inventory viable for industries like offshore energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical infrastructure. Other regions lack these capabilities, forcing companies to overstock locally or risk shortages during disruptions.

Brandlog can also act as a trusted intermediary, connecting those with urgent needs to partners with resources staged in Panama.

"Global commerce now demands resilience as much as speed and compliance," Urriola added. "Our service reflects this reality by combining specialized solutions, environmental safeguards, and multi-modal transport. The SEZ gives us the pathway to integrate these systems into a single framework, protecting our clients’ operations and ensuring continuity in even the most challenging conditions."

Looking ahead, Brandlog is cementing its virtual staging center, enabling global firms to operate directly from Panama without relocating physical infrastructure. The stock points will replicate SEZ advantages, enabling faster response times and seamless coordination across borders. This model positions Panama as a leader in dispatchable logistics, where goods move precisely when and where needed.

