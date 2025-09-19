U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market Set to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 7.4%

U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market

Rise in the adoption of an inactive or deskbound lifestyle, growing demand for good-for-you products, expansion of retail market drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market size was generated $796.5 Million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4%from 2021 to 2030.Rise in the adoption of an inactive or deskbound lifestyle, growing demand for good-for-you products, expansion of the retail market, and rise in consumption of nutraceuticals rich in protein drive the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market. However, rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouses, high cost of collagen supplements, and growing adoption of veganism restrain the market growth. Contrarily, increase in popularity of gummies, rise in awareness regarding collagen supplementation and growth of online sales channels present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14563 Rise in innovation in the product line where collagen supplement remains the key ingredient and increase in influence of advertisements are some of the major factors, which drive the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement industry.Collagen supplement is a nutraceutical, which is made from the combination of Type I, II, III, & IV collagen extracts. Collagen supplement contain peptides that are easily digestible and are rich in essential amino acids. In addition, the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market can be attributed to several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of collagen supplement. For instance, the ingestion of collagen enhances the health of the skin by reducing dryness and wrinkles. It also increases muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relief from joint pain. Moreover, the rise in diseases, such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory bone diseases, has encouraged consumers to inculcate special supplement to keep themselves agile.The rapid spread of the coronavirus positively affected the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market as the consumers have shifted toward health consciousness and fitness. Furthermore, the distribution landscape for functional foods & beverages is rapidly changing with increase in penetration of modern retail including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce. Greater number of non-grocery retailers, such as mass merchandisers, drugstores, and retail chains are expanding their food supplement space to fulfil the surge in demand. The easy availability of supplement due to improvement in the retail infrastructure has been beneficial to the sales of nutraceuticals such as collagen supplement. In addition, there are many sales channel like internet pharmacy which are quick in delivering the requirements with available discounts.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-japan-collagen-supplements-market/purchase-options Moreover, many supplement are also available over the popular online retailers like Amazon, ubuy, Walmart, Yahoo! Shopping Japan, iHerb and others websites. Therefore, surge in number of distribution channels and easy availability leads to the growth of myriad U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market opportunities. However, these is a large consumer shift toward veganism as during vegunary’s challenge in 2020, about 500% of increase toward veganism was found as compared to 2014. As many as 6% of the U.S. population said that they are vegan which was just 1% during 2014. In addition, there were more than 500,000 participants who signed up for vegunary’s challenge in 2021 which was 25% more than the challenge of 2020. In 2020 there were 400,000 participants only.The U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market is segmented on the basis of source, form, and sales channel. By source, the market is divided into marine & poultry, porcine, and bovine. By form, it is fragmented into pills & gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. By sales channel, it is categorized into pharmacy, specialty stores, and online stores. Country-wise the market is bifurcated into U.S. and Japan.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14563 Based on country, the U.S held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Leading players of the U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements industry analyzed in the research include Further Food, The Bountiful Company, Vital Proteins, Codeage LLC, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Clorox Company, Llc, Nizona Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Nitta Gelatin Inc.Trending Reports:U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-infant-and-kids-probiotics-market-A06112 U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-dietary-supplements-for-inflammation-market-A317539 U.S. Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-food-safety-testing-market-A17103

