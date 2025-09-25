REYA Communications Named US PR Agency of Cabane Tortin, Europe’s First High Altitude Luxury Cabane Experience

Cabane Tortin Logo Cabane Tortin Landscape Cabane Tortin House Room Cabane Tortin Room Cabane Tortin Outside

We are thrilled to bring its story to the U.S. market and to showcase a place that is both profoundly inspiring and purpose-driven.” — Julie Leventhal, co-founder of REYA Communications

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury travel PR agency, REYA Communications , is proud to announce its appointment as the U.S. Public Relations Agency of Record for Cabane Tortin , an extraordinary alpine retreat that is setting a new benchmark for mountain hospitality. Perched at 3,000 meters (9,500 feet) above Verbier’s 4 Vallées, Cabane Tortin is Europe’s first elevated mountain hut experience, which has redefined one of Switzerland’s most enduring traditions with exceptional luxury and a deep respect for the environment.“We knew right away that REYA was the right partner for us,” shares Tobias of Cabane Tortin. “They understand the balance we’re so passionate about—bringing together luxury, innovation, adventure, and sustainability—and they share our belief that travel can be both inspiring and responsible. Their experience working with family-owned hotels and their talent for telling authentic stories made this partnership feel like a natural fit.”Cabane Tortin is an exclusive-use luxury ski chalet at an altitude unmatched in the Alps. Perched at 3,000 meters on the Tortin Glacier and accessible only by gondola, ski, or snowmobile, it offers endless powder, sweeping views, and skies alive with stars untouched by light. Inside, refined design and warmth define the experience—panoramic great rooms, a walnut-lined sauna, and thoughtful details throughout. A private chef, concierge, and expert mountain guides shape each stay with seamless care, allowing families and friends to share rare time together in complete privacy. More than a chalet, Cabane Tortin is a place where adventure, elegance, and intimacy come together to create a winter experience unlike any other.Cabane Tortin is equally defined by its commitment to sustainability. Entirely off-grid, it generates its own electricity through solar power, uses renewable energy for heating, draws water from a natural spring, and operates with a philosophy of minimal environmental impact.“Cabane Tortin is more than a private retreat. It is a new chapter in alpine travel,” shares Julie Leventhal, co-founder of REYA Communications. “We are thrilled to bring its story to the U.S. market and to showcase a place that is both profoundly inspiring and purpose-driven.”REYA Communications is recognized as one of the top global PR agencies by PR Week. Through its innovative, digitally-driven approach, REYA continues to shape the narrative around luxury villa travel and bespoke private stays.About REYA CommunicationsREYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

Welcome to Cabane Tortin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.