Elinext Chairman Dr. Khoa Nguyen Outlines 2025–2030 SDG Roadmap: ‘Secure, Responsible, AI-Driven Growth’

Chairman Dr. Khoa Nguyen explains how the company will align its strategy with the UN SDGs while strengthening cybersecurity and deploying AI at scale.

Elinext announced its Sustainable Development Goals roadmap for 2025–2030, focused on secure digital transformation, responsible AI, and inclusive growth.

The next 3 years will define how tech businesses contribute to society. Our clients want innovation that is secure and sustainable,. The SDGs give us a shared language and measurable outcome.” — Dr. Khoa Nguyen

WARSAW, WARSAW, POLAND, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elinext is sharpening its strategic focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to guide its growth and impact over the next five years. Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Khoa Nguyen emphasizes that the company’s clients are increasingly looking for innovation that is not only advanced but also secure, sustainable, and equitable. The SDGs provide a shared framework and measurable outcomes, and Elinext is prioritizing five in particular: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions). Cybersecurity and trustworthy AI serve as the connective tissue linking these priorities.

The company has set five anchor commitments for 2025–2030. First, Elinext will pursue a net-zero pathway, aiming to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50% compared to 2024 levels, while aligning suppliers with a new green procurement standard. Second, a “secure-by-design everywhere” approach will embed threat modeling, privacy-by-design, and secure coding gates across 100% of new client projects by 2027. Third, the company will establish a Responsible AI Framework to ensure every AI solution undergoes fairness, transparency, and safety reviews, with model cards and data provenance notes published for all production AI by 2026. Fourth, Elinext is committing to inclusive talent development by reaching 40% women in technical and leadership roles by 2030, supported by expanded early-career programs and scholarships in underrepresented communities. Finally, Elinext will measure its impact through an audited annual SDG & Trust Report, beginning in FY2026.

Cybersecurity is at the forefront of this agenda. Clients will see secure-by-design practices applied from the outset, including formal security acceptance criteria, software bills of materials (SBOMs), and continuous dependency scanning. Delivery environments will adopt least-privilege defaults, automatic credential rotation, and hardware-backed keys for privileged access. Privacy engineering will become a standard practice, incorporating data minimization, differential privacy, and privacy risk assessments. The company will also expand red-teaming and tabletop exercises with clients to strengthen incident response and resilience.

Supply chain security will be addressed through a tiered supplier security program that screens vendors for secure development practices, vulnerability disclosure processes, and data handling controls. Open-source components will be reviewed by an internal board, and Elinext will contribute fixes upstream where necessary. Transparency will be paramount, with clients receiving SBOMs and timely notifications of material vulnerabilities alongside remediation plans.

Artificial intelligence stands at the heart of Elinext’s strategy. The company’s Responsible AI Framework is built on three pillars: governance through an AI Ethics Council, assurance via bias, robustness, and privacy testing within MLOps pipelines, and human oversight for high-impact use cases in employment, credit, health, or safety. Energy-efficient AI is also a priority, with techniques like model distillation, quantization, and workload scheduling reducing compute emissions.

Strategically, Elinext will focus on three AI opportunities: cyber defense copilots that assist security teams with anomaly detection and compliance reporting; sustainable operations tools that optimize cloud usage and reduce idle resources, directly supporting SDG 12 and SDG 13; and inclusive digital services powered by multilingual, accessible interfaces aligned with WCAG standards.

Climate action is another critical area, with efforts spanning facilities, products, and the value chain. Operational initiatives include transitioning offices to renewable electricity, implementing smart HVAC scheduling, and reducing air travel emissions per employee by 30% by 2028 through virtual collaboration and rail-first policies. On the product side, Elinext will implement “green defaults” such as serverless computing, autoscaling, and region selection favoring low-carbon data centers. For suppliers, a Green Procurement Standard will mandate energy reporting and e-waste practices, with support provided to help vendors comply.

To ensure accountability, every commitment will have a dedicated owner, budget, and milestones. Progress will be tracked through KPIs built into leadership incentives and reported via third-party verified data, including secure-by-design adoption rates and greenhouse gas reductions.

Elinext also recognizes that sustainable growth must be people-centered. The company will expand paid learning time, mentorship, and return-to-work pathways. Its Digital Futures initiative will provide STEM scholarships and pro-bono cybersecurity assessments for nonprofits. Elinext also commits to fair wages, safe workplaces, and employee well-being programs, supporting SDG 8.

Ultimately, Elinext’s message to customers and partners is clear: expect faster innovation underpinned by stronger guardrails. By co-creating AI solutions that are secure, transparent, and efficient, Elinext aims to deliver both business results and sustainability outcomes. The goal is simple—to be the trusted partner that builds what matters, responsibly.

About Elinext

Elinext is a global custom software development company delivering enterprise solutions across healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, retail, and more. The company helps organizations modernize, secure, and scale their digital capabilities with cloud, data, and AI.

Media Contact

Press Office, Elinext

Email: pr@elinext.com

Website: www.elinext.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.