Plastic Furniture Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2027, Claims AMR
North America acquired the largest plastic furniture market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.
Surge in demand for lightweight, low-cost, and durable furniture made up of plastic, increase in social media awareness, and rise of the real estate and hospitality sector fuel the growth of the global plastic furniture market. However, hazardous effects of plastic on the environment and presence of substitutes restrain the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of plastic furniture recycling and demand for eco-friendly type of furniture are projected to open new opportunities in the coming years.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 (203 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11639
The report provides detailed segmentation of the global plastic furniture market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region.
Based on type, the kitchen furniture segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the bathroom furniture segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2027.
Based on end user, the commercial segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the residential segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total share, and will continue its lead position throughout the forecast period.
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.
𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11639
Leading players of the global plastic furniture market analyzed in the research include Avro India Limited
Cello Group
Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC
Keter Group
Nilkamal Limited
Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
ScanCom International A/S
The Supreme Industries Limited
Tramontina
Uma Plastics Limited
𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Tourism event market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644
Australia Adventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-adventure-tourism-market-A12705
Domestic Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033
Culinary Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.