Data Broker Market to Hit $473.35B by 2032, Growing at 7.25% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Data Broker Market size was valued at USD 270.40 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 473.35 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.25%From Raw Information to Strategic Power: Exploring the Data Broker Market’s FutureAs data becomes the world’s most valuable currency, global data brokers are transforming raw information into strategic intelligence. From AI-powered predictive insights to secure, compliant analytics across BFSI, manufacturing, and consumer sectors, these trusted gatekeepers are reshaping decisions, unlocking hidden opportunities, and defining the future of actionable, technology-driven intelligence worldwide.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55670/ Who Really Turns Data into Power? Inside the Technology-Driven World of Insight-Centric, Trusted Data BrokersIn a world drowning in data, who truly holds the power to turn raw information into actionable insights? Data brokers are emerging as the trusted, technology-driven gatekeepers, redefining analytics, compliance, and strategic decision-making globally.Data in the Crossfire: Can Technology-Driven Brokers Deliver Secure, Insightful, and Compliant Intelligence?Amid soaring demand for data-driven insights, rising privacy fears, stringent regulations, and data accuracy challenges pose critical hurdles, leaving businesses questioning who they can truly trust to deliver secure, precise, and actionable intelligence in a high-stakes digital world.Can AI-Powered Data Brokers Predict the Future? Unlocking Insights, Opportunities, and Trusted Intelligence for BusinessesWhat if businesses could predict the future? Data brokers, powered by AI and massive datasets, are turning raw information into actionable insights, unlocking hidden opportunities, monetizing data, and redefining how intelligence drives trust and strategic decisions globally.Can AI-Powered Data Brokers Predict Credit Risks and Transform BFSI Decisions?From predicting credit risks to tailoring personalized loan offers, data brokers are transforming structured financial information into actionable intelligence. By harnessing AI and advanced analytics, they unlock insights hidden in purchase histories, credit scores, and public records, redefining trust, precision, and strategic decision-making in the BFSI sector.Data Brokers Uncovered: How AI, Strategic Insights, and Compliance Are Shaping the Future of Business DecisionData as Strategic Gold: Who really controls business decisions in the data age? Brokers are turning raw information into actionable intelligence.AI-Powered Insight Explosion: AI and ML uncover hidden patterns and predictive signals businesses never knew existed.Trust Through Compliance: In an era of privacy concerns, brokers are proving that secure, compliant, and transparent data solutions drive confidence.How Leading Data Brokers Are Transforming Insights and Compliance in 2025On June 13, 2025, Acxiom expanded its partnership with Samba TV to 40 new global markets, enhancing privacy-first audience targeting through advanced identity and contextual modeling.On October 4, 2024, Experian acquired Brazilian cybersecurity firm Clear Sale for $350 million, bolstering its identity and fraud prevention capabilities in Latin America.On March 15, 2025, Equifax reported a 12% increase in active records in its Workforce Solutions database, reaching 188 million, driven by AI-enhanced data processing.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55670/ Why North America Dominates and Europe Surges: Uncovering the Data Broker Market’s Regional Intelligence RevolutionNorth America leads the global data broker market, transforming unstructured and diverse data, from customer behavior to real estate trends, into actionable intelligence, fueling strategic decisions and unlocking unprecedented insights across industries through advanced big data technologies.Why is Europe rapidly emerging in the data broker market? By transforming manufacturing and industrial data into actionable intelligence, brokers empower strategic decisions, fuel growth in Germany and the UK, and redefine trust and insights across the region.Data Broker Market, Key Players:Acxiom - United StatesExperian - IrelandEquifax - United StatesCoreLogic - United StatesTransUnion - United StatesOracle - United StatesLifeLock (NortonLifeLock) - United StatesH.I.G. Capital - United StatesPeekYou - United StatesTowerData - United StatesAlibaba - ChinaBloomberg - United StatesDatasift - United StatesFICO - United StatesRELX - United KingdomThomson Reuters - CanadaWolters Kluwer - NetherlandsIgnite Technologies - United StatesHG Data - United StatesIBM - United StatesMorningstar - United StatesQlik - United StatesIHS Markit - United KingdomAbout Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. 