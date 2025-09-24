Xugar Strengthens Mental Health Foundation Australia’s Digital Presence Through Pro Bono Social Media Audit

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xugar, an award-winning digital marketing agency , has partnered with Mental Health Foundation Australia (MHFA) to enhance the organisation’s organic social media presence. Delivered as part of Xugar’s CSR program, the pro bono initiative has provided MHFA with a clear roadmap to grow digital engagement and expand the reach of their mental health advocacy.Since 1930, MHFA has been a leading community-based mental health organisation, supporting over 500,000 people annually through campaigns, affordable counselling, and 30+ support groups. Despite strong brand recognition, MHFA sought deeper insights into their performance on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to better connect with audiences across Australia.Xugar’s team conducted a 4.8-hour Organic Social Media Audit, valued at $2,500, focusing on:- Platform Review – Identifying audience size, demographics, and unique growth opportunities.- Content Analysis – Assessing posting frequency, visual branding, and alignment with audience interests.- Engagement & Community Management – Reviewing interaction metrics and highlighting ways to boost user-generated content.- Audience & Targeting – Developing strategies to attract and retain youth, workplaces, and culturally diverse communities.- Competitor Benchmarking – Analysing peer organisations to identify gaps and best practices.Key findings included:- MHFA’s empathetic brand voice is a strong foundation, but lacked consistent visual style across channels.- Clearer messaging was needed to highlight available services and resources.- Untapped opportunities existed in user-generated content, youth-focused posts, and partnerships with community leaders.Recommendations delivered:- Optimising posting times and leveraging trending formats like reels and stories.- Adopting a cohesive colour palette and branded templates to strengthen recognition.- Launching community campaigns, polls, and testimonials to build stronger connections.- Addressing content gaps by covering under-represented topics across competitor landscapes.“Digital skills can create powerful social value,” said Sagar Sethi. “By helping MHFA optimise their social channels, we’ve supported their mission to educate, connect, and advocate for mental health awareness nationwide.”The outcome has provided MHFA with actionable steps to increase organic reach, improve engagement, and strengthen brand consistency, ultimately enabling them to connect more meaningfully with communities across Australia.This partnership reflects Xugar’s broader commitment to leveraging digital expertise for social good, demonstrating how businesses can drive impact through Corporate Social Responsibility.About Mental Health Foundation Australia (MHFA):Established in 1930, MHFA is Australia’s oldest community-based mental health organisation, providing support to more than 500,000 Australians every year through advocacy, counselling, and community programs.About Xugar:Xugar is a Melbourne-based digital marketing agency and a top SEO agency in Melbourne . We provide tailored SEO, Paid Media, Social Media, and Web solutions designed to spark innovation, deliver measurable growth, and create lasting business impact.Website: www.xugar.com.au

