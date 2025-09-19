Organic Fertilizers in South East Asia Market Trends and Opportunities, Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to 2027

Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis

The South East Asia organic fertilizers market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South East Asia organic fertilizers industry generated $1.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.1 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, top segments, business performance of key players, and competitive scenario.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Nutrient Content (Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%, and Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.”Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7861 Focus of farmers on improving productivity in agricultural activities and preference for organic food among population drive the growth of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market. However, uncertain climate conditions that affect farming activities hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on humans and the environment is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.The key players of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market analyzed in the research are Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., SongGianh Corporation, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory, Cropagro, Revisoil, PT Pupuk Kaltim, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-organic-fertilizers-market-A07496 Key findings of the studyThe South East Asia organic fertilizers market size is provided in terms of revenue.By country, rest of South East Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 7.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By nutrient content, the presence of organic substance from 20% to 40% segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 7.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By country, the rest of South East Asia and Indonesia dominated the market for South East Asia region with a revenue share of over 66.1% and 20.8% in 2019.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the South East Asia organic fertilizers market growth.The qualitative data in this report aims at the South East Asia organic fertilizers market trends, dynamics, and developments in the South East Asia organic fertilizers industry.The South East Asia organic fertilizers market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth.The report offers detailed segmentation of the South East Asia organic fertilizers industry based on source, crop type, form, nutrient content, and country.Based on source, the plant segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mineral segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7861 Based on crop type, the cereal & grains segment accounted for the largest market share, holding more than three-fifths of the total share of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market, and is expected to witness its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits and vegetable segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Based on country, Indonesia held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this country is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and the rest of East Asia.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://bit.ly/4amsA62 Related Reports:Sulfur Fertilizers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market Agricultural Films Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-films-market Agricultural Pheromone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-pheromone-market-A12629

