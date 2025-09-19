Refrigerated Snacks Market Growing at 5.6% CAGR to Generate $165.4 Billion by 2030

Rapid growth of food services industry, increase in adoption of convenience food with rising inclination toward sedentary life style & emergence of clean label.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refrigerated snacks market size was estimated at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $165.4 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rapid growth of the food services industry, increase in adoption of convenience food with the rising inclination toward sedentary life style, and emergence of clean label refrigerated snacks drive the growth of the global refrigerated snacks market. On the other hand, availability of substitute products restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for vegan foods & snacks and expanding sales channel are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (359 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14320 Rising innovation in the product line of refrigerated snacks remains the key strategy and increasing influence of advertisement are some of the major factors, which are driving the growth of the refrigerated snacks market. Refrigerated snacks can be defined as those forms of snacks which requires refrigeration in order to keep its quality unharmed and to expand their shelf life. Refrigerated snacks are manufactured and kept under a certain temperature conditions in order to preserve its overall authenticity and provide convenience in food consumption to the final consumers.Expansion of sales channel is the major factor which will contribute in the refrigerated snacks market growth of the refrigerated snacks industry in the near future, and online retail platform is the one among them and is also the fasted growing segment. Presently, many retail players are managing their own web-based retail stores where customers can learn more about the organization and its products. The availability of multiple options of product and their price comparison on online platforms is also resulting in an increase in the number of online shopping by the consumers. This is beneficial to the key players as it is eliminating the need for any physical outlets or stores and is also helping the customers to read reviews provided by other users, and compare various stores, products as well as the price by different sellers for the particular refrigerated snacks purchased. Furthermore, as per the data of World Bank, of the year 2019, North American region is the leader with approximately 88.4% of the population are internet users, followed by Europe and Central Asia, accounting for around 83.9% of the population as internet users. Some of the popular online retailers in the refrigerated snacks market are Amazon.com, and Flipkart.com among others. Furthermore, besides only sales channel the product availability is rising even in the convenient stores and local shops in small regions which is augmenting the market growth.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerated-snacks-market/purchase-options The refrigerated snacks market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into savory snacks, fruit snacks, confectionery snacks, bakery snacks and others. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and food services segment. On the basis of distribution channel the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14320 The key market players analyzed in the global refrigerated snacks industry report include Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand, Ajinomoto, Inc., Unilever plc., General Mills, Inc., Keventer Agro Limited, Kraft Heinz, McCain Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., and ConAgra Foods, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Medium Chain Triglycerides Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medium-chain-triglycerides-market-A31376 Chilled and Deli Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chilled-and-deli-food-market Frozen Pizza Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-pizza-market

