Agricultural Textiles Market Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agricultural textiles market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increased demand from the agriculture sector and the rising popularity of eco-friendly and organic products. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% (2022–2031).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53561 Report Highlights:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size 2021: $11.8 Billion- Market Size 2031: $18.8 Billion- CAGR: 4.9%- Report Length: 472 Pages- Segments Covered: Type, Material, Product Type, Application, and RegionKey Market Drivers:- Rising demand from agriculture- Growing adoption of eco-friendly and organic productsOpportunities:- Technological advancements in textile productionRestraints:- Volatility in raw material pricesSegment Insights:-By Type- Knitted textiles held nearly half of the market in 2021 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.- Other types: woven, non-woven, and others.By Material- Polyethylene led the market with more than one-third share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, the fastest among materials.- Others include polypropylene, nylon, polyester, and more.By Product Type- Fishing nets accounted for nearly one-third of revenue in 2021 and will maintain dominance.- Shade nets are expected to post the fastest CAGR of 5.4%.- Other products: mulch mats, anti-hail nets, anti-bird nets, crop covers, and more.By Application- Aquaculture contributed over two-fifths of the revenue in 2021 and will continue to lead.- The agriculture segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.- Other applications: horticulture, forestry, and others.By Region- Asia-Pacific dominated with more than half of the global share in 2021 and is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.- Other regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Players:-Major companies shaping the market include:- Beaulieu Technical Textiles- Siang May Pte Ltd.- Helios Group S.r.l.- TenCate Geosynthetics- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.- Diatex- Aduno SRL- Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.- Belton Industries- Hy-Tex (UK) Limited𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-textiles-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

