Undersea Cabling Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Undersea Cabling Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for undersea cabling has experienced swift growth in recent years. The industry is projected to increase from a worth of $20.89 billion in 2024 to $23.2 billion in 2025, a hike signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be linked to the global requirement for internet, expansion in telecommunications, the need for data center connectivity, and the increases in international trade and commerce, including international trade routes.

In the near future, the market for undersea cabling is predicted to witness swift expansion. By 2029, it is projected to reach a value of $37.07 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This acceleration during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as the deployment of 5G networks, the introduction of renewable energy projects, advancements in submarine fiber optics, the rise of remote work and telemedicine, and resilience to climate change. The forecast period will also see trends like an upsurge in cable capacity, diversification of route expansion, worldwide internet exchange points, 5G connectivity, and a mix of fiber-optic and power cables.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Undersea Cabling Market?

An uptick in inter-country and island connections is propelling the undersea cabling market. Enhanced international connectivity has heightened fixed broadband penetration, making it one of the best in the region. Many consumers choose FTTP-based services. The Washington State Department of Transportation, for example, reported that in January 2024, the Washington State Ferries experienced an additional 1.3 million riders in 2023 compared to 2022, corresponding to a 7.4% annual ridership increase totaling approximately 18.7 million. This increase underscores a significant year-over-year recovery in ferry utilization. As such, this rising demand for inter-country and island connections is anticipated to fuel the undersea cabling market in the coming years.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Undersea Cabling Market?

Major players in the Undersea Cabling include:

• Tyco Electronics Ltd.

• NEC Group

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Infinera Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Nexans S.A.

• NKT A/S

• Prysmian Group

• Corning Incorporated

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Undersea Cabling Market?

The undersea cabling market is being shaped by the faster connectivity provided by 5G in undersea cabling solutions. For example, in February 2022, global telecommunication companies Bharati Airtel and Reliance Jio invested in enhancing the capacity of submarine cable systems to enhance the low-latency of 5G networks anticipated to launch in the forthcoming fiscal year. Bharti Airtel has entered the SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium to boost its network’s high-speed capacity, facilitating the growth of India’s digital economy. Simultaneously, Reliance Jio’s IAX cable system network directly links Maldives with countries like India and Singapore.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Undersea Cabling Market Growth

The undersea cabling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Wet Plant Products, Dry Plant Products

2) By Voltage: Medium Voltage, High Voltage

3) By Type: Singlecore, Multicore

4) By Application: Communication Cables, Power Cables

5) By End-User: Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country And Island Connection, Offshore Oil And Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Wet Plant Products: Submarine Fiber Optic Cables, Repeaters, Cable Accessories, Cable Landing Stations

2) By Dry Plant Products: Optical Amplifiers, Terminal Equipment, Power Feed Equipment, Network Management Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Undersea Cabling Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in the market share for undersea cabling, with Asia-Pacific coming in as the second largest. The markets analyzed in the report were Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

