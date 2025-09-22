Airless Dispenser Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airless Dispenser Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Airless Dispenser Market Through 2025?

Significant growth has been witnessed in the size of the airless dispenser market in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from a size of $5.6 billion in 2024 to $5.98 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic era include increasing consumer preference for luxury packaging, a surge in the usage of skincare and cosmetic products, heightened attention being paid to product preservation, advances in packaging technology, a transition towards environmentally friendly packaging, as well as the expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, the airless dispenser market is expected to increase its value to $7.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.9%. The projected growth during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as adherence to regulatory standards, advancements in packaging technology, increased focus on sustainable packaging by consumers, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and expanding e-commerce. The future trends for the forecasting period include anticipation of weather trends, economic future trends, market trends, technology adaptation trends, and fashion direction trends.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Airless Dispenser Market?

The expansion of the airless dispenser market is anticipated to be fueled by the growth of the burgeoning cosmetic industry. Involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beauty and personal care products, the cosmetic industry is undergoing a period of growth due to several reasons including the rising consumer demand for beauty and skincare products, innovative product formulations, and broader distribution channels. Airless dispensers play a crucial role in the cosmetic industry as they preserve product consistency by minimizing exposure to air, thus ensuring enhanced shelf life and overall potency of active ingredients. For example, a July 2022 report from the International Trade Administration, a US government organization, stated that the Canadian cosmetic market earned approximately $1.2 billion in revenues in 2021 and is expected to grow annually at a rate of 1.45%. This would translate the market projections to around $1.8 billion by 2024. This continuous growth of the cosmetic industry serves as a catalyst for the development of the airless dispenser market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Airless Dispenser Market?

Major players in the Airless Dispenser include:

• Berry Global Inc.

• Silgan Holdings

• Albéa Group S.A.S.

• AptarGroup Inc.

• Silgan Dispensing Systems

• RPC Group PLC

• HCP Packaging

• Rieke Packaging Systems

• Yonwoo Co. Ltd.

• Quadpack Industries

What Are The Future Trends Of The Airless Dispenser Market?

Leading businesses in the airless dispenser market like AptarGroup, Inc., are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products such as monomaterial airless dispensers. The goal is to amplify sustainability, boost recycling proficiency, and diminish their ecological impact. Monomaterial airless dispensers are packaging solutions that utilize just one kind of material throughout their structure. This paves the way for improved recycling and lessens the environmental damage compared to conventional multi-material packaging. As an illustration, AptarGroup, launched an innovative monomaterial airless dispenser in November 2023, labeled Mono Micro, with a commitment to supporting circular economy and sustainability in the cosmetics sector. Built entirely from polyethylene (PE), the dispenser boasts a 100% recyclability score, certified by cyclos-HTP, making it an ideal choice for dermocosmetic and mass-market prestige (masstige) brands that place high importance on the recyclability of their packaging. The Mono Micro has a unique top-fill piston system that lessens waste and confirms a high evacuation rate, thus making the dispenser user-friendly and simple to recycle. Adding value to the package, Aptar’s Mix & Match program allows for customization with numerous branding choices.

Global Airless Dispenser Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The airless dispensermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pumps, Twist And Click, Droppers

2) By Material: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Cosmetic Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Cosmetics, Medical, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pumps: Manual Pumps, Motorized Pumps, Vacuum Pumps, Dispensers With One-Way Valves, Precision Pumps For Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals

2) By Twist And Click: Twist And Click For Skin Care Products, Twist And Click For Makeup And Cosmetic Products, Twist And Click With Built-In Dosing Mechanism, Twist And Click For Multi-Use Or Travel-Friendly Packaging, Child-Safe Twist And Click Systems

3) By Droppers: Standard Droppers For Liquid Dispensing, Dropper Bottles With Precision Control, Eye Dropper Dispensers, Dropper Systems For Serums And Oils, Child-Resistant Dropper Systems

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Airless Dispenser Market?

In 2024, Europe led the airless dispenser market and is projected to continue its growth. The comprehensive report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

