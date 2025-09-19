RockToken Partners with Chainstack to Expand Cloud-Based Blockchain Performance Services

RockToken Logo RockToken Partnership

New strategic collaboration delivers customizable cloud computing power for blockchain participants worldwide

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockToken , a leading blockchain platform empowering decentralized participation, today announced a strategic partnership with Chainstack, a global provider of managed blockchain services and cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will combine RockToken’s innovative blockchain network with Chainstack’s world-class cloud infrastructure, enabling users to access and customize cloud-based computing power tailored to their participation needs.The partnership marks a significant step forward in making blockchain participation more accessible, scalable, and financially rewarding. Through this integration, users can now select and purchase computing power directly through RockToken’s platform—allowing them to contribute to the network without investing in expensive on-premise hardware.By integrating Chainstack’s cloud infrastructure into the RockToken ecosystem, users gain a new level of choice and flexibility in how they engage with blockchain networks. Participants can easily select the level of computing power they need, adjust it as their requirements evolve, and pay only for the resources they consume.“Our mission at RockToken has always been to lower the barrier to blockchain participation,” RockToken. “By partnering with Chainstack, we’re delivering a scalable, transparent, and user-friendly way for our community to access computing power. This is a critical step in empowering individuals and organizations to participate fully in the blockchain economy and unlock potential financial rewards.”One of the distinguishing features of this partnership is its focus on transparency. RockToken’s platform provides real-time tracking of computing resource usage, network performance, and reward generation, allowing users to see exactly how their purchased power is utilized. This performance-driven approach ensures participants can make informed decisions about their level of involvement, maximizing both efficiency and potential returns.“Chainstack’s infrastructure is designed to provide high reliability, speed, and data transparency,” Chainstack. “Integrating with RockToken allows us to extend these capabilities to a growing blockchain community . Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for trust and usability in decentralized networks.”The integration of Chainstack’s cloud services brings enterprise-grade scalability and reliability to the RockToken network. As user participation grows, the infrastructure can dynamically scale to accommodate increased demand—ensuring uninterrupted performance and low latency across global regions.The integration of Chainstack’s cloud services brings enterprise-grade scalability and reliability to the RockToken network. As user participation grows, the infrastructure dynamically scales to accommodate increased demand, while its worldwide network of data centers minimizes latency and improves connectivity. Enhanced security measures ensure that data and transactions remain protected at enterprise standards, and the high-throughput architecture optimizes transaction speeds and overall network performance. Together, these capabilities position RockToken and Chainstack at the forefront of next-generation blockchain infrastructure, offering users a seamless, secure, and globally.Beyond the technical benefits, this collaboration also underscores RockToken’s commitment to empowering users with new earning opportunities . By purchasing cloud-based computing power and contributing to the blockchain network, participants may earn rewards generated by network activity—creating a direct financial incentive for engagement.This approach eliminates traditional barriers such as high equipment costs, complex configurations, or limited geographic availability. Whether a user is an individual enthusiast or an institutional participant, the partnership opens the door to scalable, cost-efficient participation in the blockchain ecosystem.Chainstack is a leading provider of managed blockchain services and cloud infrastructure, supporting enterprises and developers worldwide. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and ease of use, Chainstack powers some of the most innovative decentralizedAbout RockTokenRockToken is a next-generation blockchain platform focused on democratizing access to decentralized technologies. By combining an intuitive user interface with powerful participation tools, RockToken enables individuals and organizations to engage in blockchain networks with transparency, security, and financial opportunity. For more information, https://rocktoken.com/

