Sam Sharret Organizes Red Bulls Soccer Fest for Children with Special Needs

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golda Och Academy senior Sam Sharret brought the New York Red Bulls to LifeTown, an accessible center for individuals with special abilities, for a first-of-its-kind event celebrating inclusion, teamwork, and community. On September 7, more than 80 children with special needs gathered in the gym to participate in soccer drills, skill challenges, and games with the support of professional athletes, friends, and family members.

The event was the culmination of nearly a year of planning by Sharret, who was determined to share his passion for soccer with others. “After volunteering at Friendship Circle for most of my life, I wanted to organize a Red Bulls soccer event to offer the kids a memorable day,” said Sharret.

In November of 2024, Sharret began making cold calls to the Red Bulls and following up with detailed presentations until he connected with the right staff member. Once the partnership was secured, he worked closely with Mel Miller, Marketing Manager of New York Red Bulls, and Zalman Grossbaum, CEO of Friendship Circle NJ and LifeTown to plan event logistics, coordinate outreach, and recruit volunteers.

On the day of the event, they transformed the gym into a mini soccer arena, with stations for participants to practice passing, shooting, and dribbling while families and volunteers cheered from the sidelines. Redbulls players Tanner Rosborough, Aiden Jarvis, Curtis Ofori, and Roald Mitchell signed autographs and interacted with the children. The team’s mascot, Redd, also made a special guest appearance, adding to the excitement and creating unique photo opportunities.

“Having the players here meant so much. Their presence, encouragement, and interaction gave our kids confidence and joy and showed them that they are valued and celebrated members of the community,” said Grossbaum.

The success of the Soccer Fest not only provided an unforgettable experience for the children at LifeTown and their families, but also served as a model for other chapters across the U.S. and internationally to replicate with their local professional teams.

Sharret hopes to establish Soccer Fest at LifeTown as an annual event, with future student leaders taking over while he continues to mentor and support the initiative from college.

About Sam Sharret

Sam Sharret is a senior at Golda Och Academy in West Orange, NJ, where he serves as President of the school’s Friendship Circle and captain of the varsity soccer team. Beyond his athletic and leadership roles, he developed “What’s Out There?”, an Instagram account that helps underserved teens explore career paths.

