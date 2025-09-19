Large-Scale Abstract Artist Making Waves with Bold Color and Emotion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based self-taught artist Romildo Marranci is introducing his latest collection of large-scale abstract works, continuing a creative journey that began two decades ago with a single, oversized canvas.From the start, Marranci gravitated toward scale and presence. His very first painting measured 80 x 40 inches, an acrylic sunburst bursting with texture and color. It was a piece created to bring energy and personality into his office and it unexpectedly became the spark that ignited his career. During a casual meeting, a visitor admired the work and asked if it was for sale. “When he asked me the price, I was baffled,” Marranci recalls. He quoted $950 on instinct, and to his surprise, the young collector bought it immediately.That moment revealed the power of art to connect and communicate, and Marranci has been painting ever since. Today, his works are known for their expressive textures, vivid palettes, and fearless size. “When I’m painting, I’m an open book,” he says. “You can tell what I’m feeling by just looking at my paintings.”A Brazilian contemporary abstract artist, Marranci came of age during his own transition from Brazil to the United States, where he discovered a profound appeal for nonrepresentational styles of painting, particularly Abstract Expressionism. This transnational journey shaped his artistic voice, blending cultural influences and personal transformation into bold, large-scale compositions that bridge continents and emotions.Marranci’s process is as unconventional as his canvases are bold. He paints listening to music, barefoot and often naked, allowing free movement and total freedom of expression. This raw approach strips away boundaries between the artist and the canvas, making each stroke a direct transmission of feeling and energy.“I don’t paint what I see, I paint emotions so big they refuse to sit quietly on the canvas.”Marranci’s art has already found its way into galleries, restaurants, apartment complexes, and hotels, transforming spaces with his signature blend of scale, color, and emotional transparency. His pieces, often inspired by nature, geometry, and raw emotion, have found homes with collectors who value not only their striking aesthetics but also the honesty and energy they carry. Each canvas tells a story of both experimentation and vulnerability, making his art not just visual but deeply personal.With this press release, Marranci invites galleries, collectors, and media outlets to discover a body of work that is as bold and uncompromising as the artist himself.About Romildo MarranciRomildo Marranci is a Brazilian-born, self-taught contemporary abstract painter based in Atlanta, GA. His work, shaped by his journey from Brazil to the United States and inspired by Abstract Expressionism, has been collected by art lovers drawn to his large-scale, textured canvases and fearless use of color. Marranci believes his art is a direct reflection of his emotions, making each piece a unique window into his creative journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.