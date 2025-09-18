Mayor Wu Announces Call for Boston’s Next Youth Poet Laureate

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture today announced the City of Boston is seeking applications for its next Boston Youth Poet Laureate (BYPL). The program, created in partnership with national and local youth literary organizations—including the Boston Public Library, the Fine Arts Work Center, GrubStreet, Mass Poetry, 826 Boston, and Urban Word—celebrates the power of poetry to elevate youth voices and engage communities across Boston.

“The Youth Poet Laureate will serve as a symbol of creative and social impact, inspiring our communities through poetry, exploration of identity, and hope,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. We’re excited to announce the call for the next Youth Poet Laureate and look forward to using this opportunity to foster connection and empowerment for our young creative leaders.”

The Boston Youth Poet Laureate is a ceremonial position with a two-year term, beginning in January 2026 and concluding in January 2028. During this time, the laureate will work in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture to develop inclusive and accessible programming that brings poetry to residents of all ages

As a literary ambassador for Boston’s youth, the Boston Youth Poet performs at civic events, leads public workshops and readings, visits schools and libraries, and collaborates with Boston’s current Poet Laureate, Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah, on events and programming. In addition to public engagements, the BYPL will develop and lead a signature project that uses poetry to uplift and connect young people across Boston.

“In my career as a teaching artist I’ve been continually impressed by what young people can accomplish when given the resources, opportunities, and permission to create,” said Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah, Boston’s Poet Laureate. “I am super excited to work alongside Boston’s next Youth Poet Laureate, to see what their vision is for how the city of Boston could be a more vibrant place for young people, and the arts, and to help grow that vision into a reality.”

The current Youth Poet Laureate, Parker-Vincent Alva, a student and writer from Roslindale, has held the position since 2024. During his tenure, Parker released a chapbook, "Carnivores,” was featured in numerous workshops, readings, and appearances at the Boston Public Library, Greater Roxbury Book Fair, Grub Street Literary Center, “If You Feel It Speak It” poetry series, Boston Book Festival, the Museum of Fine Arts, and more. Parker served nationally as part of Mass Poetry’s Brave Voices Youth Slam Team and was a Summer Scholar at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown.

Since the program’s inception in 2020, three young Bostonians have served in this role: Alondra Bobadilla, the inaugural Youth Poet Laureate; followed by Anjalequa Birkett; and currently, Parker-Vincent Alva.

“Poetry was just a way to process my thoughts about universal and personal topics,” said Alondra Bobadilla, Boston’s first Youth Poet Laureate. “Becoming Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate provided me the support and the platform to connect with Bostonians meaningfully through my craft, teaching me that poetry could be more than just a tool for self expression. This experience changed the way I see the intersection of arts and civic life and I am forever grateful that I had this opportunity.”

“Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate program is about giving young people the space, support, and platform to speak their truth, connect with others, and lead with creativity and courage,” said Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. “Having had the privilege of working directly with youth, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative it is when young people realize that their voices truly matter. I’m excited to welcome a new Youth Poet Laureate to our city.”

The ideal candidate is equal parts artist, performer, leader, and advocate, with a tenacity to use poetry and the arts to amplify youth voices and inspire the city. In order to be considered for the role, applicants must:

Be between 13 and 19 years old

Be a Boston resident who has lived in the city since at least January 2025

Be passionate about poetry and literary arts and demonstrate a strong commitment to the local literary community

Demonstrate a commitment to community and public service through the arts and be comfortable performing their work in public

The position will be chosen by a Selection Panel consisting of poets, literary professionals, and youth development advocates. After an initial review of eligible applications, the panel will select a group of finalists for interviews, which will take place in December 2025. The next Youth Poet Laureate will be announced in January 2026.

Interested candidates can join Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah, Boston’s current Poet Laureate, and staff from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture for support with their application on:

September 30, 2025 at 5 p.m. online

October 9, 2025 at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Teen Central at the Boston Public Library

October 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. - 4p.m. at Teen Central at the Boston Public Library

The deadline to apply is October 29, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. Applications can be submitted online or by mail. Digital entries are encouraged but all entries will receive equal consideration.

Learn more and submit your application at boston.gov/youth-poet.