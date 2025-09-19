US United Announces National Unity Day: to be Celebrated Annually on the Second Saturday of December

National Unity Day logo US United logo National Unity Day official image

December 13, 2025 is the first officially recognized day, calling for Americans to choose community connection and reject polarization

Unity will grow from 'We the People' and starts with each of us engaging in action. National Unity Day gives every American a chance to show that our shared values are stronger than our differences.” — Adam Mizel, co-founder and Executive Director

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of recent political violence that claimed the life of commentator Charlie Kirk and amid growing concerns about deepening divisions, US United today announced the inaugural National Unity Day will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Officially recognized annually on the second Saturday of December, National Unity Day is registered with the National Day Registry and invites all Americans to step back from divisive rhetoric and take concrete actions to rebuild the community connections that make our democracy strong.

The timing is urgent. While headlines suggest Americans are irreparably divided, US United's recent Unity in Action Road Trip discovered the opposite truth: thousands of Americans from all walks of life consistently defined unity the same way: through respect, compassion, tolerance, and listening. Most believe we are not as divided as politicians and media portray, and expressed hope that we can find unity again in this country. The organization's 8,000-mile journey throughout the country proved that most Americans reject polarization and are hungry for opportunities to bridge divides in their communities.

"Political violence, anger and division are not who we are as Americans," said Adam Mizel, co-founder of US United. “National Unity Day gives every American a chance to take a unifying, bridge-building action that demonstrates our shared values are stronger than our differences."

Simple Actions, Powerful Impact

Americans can participate in the National Unity Day through several accessible actions:

- Take the Unity Pledge at www.US-United.org, committing to choose conversation over conflict and community over division

- Wear purple - the color of Unity - and tag @us_united_org on your socials

- Volunteer with local organizations serving their community including one of our Holiday Giving Spectaculars

- Share an act of kindness on social media using #NationalUnityDay to inspire others

- Donate to support the Holiday Giving Spectacular and other US United unity actions www.us-united.org

Sheriff Unity Network Powers Grassroots Action

The National Day of Unity will be activated through US United's Sheriff Unity Network (SUN), a collaboration of sheriffs nationwide committed to unifying their communities. These elected law enforcement leaders, who serve constituents across party, economic, race, and class lines, will coordinate Holiday Giving Spectacular events in more than 50 communities, demonstrating that unity happens through action, not just words.

"When we laid down our riot gear and walked with protesters in May 2020, we proved that choosing unity over division is always possible," said Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson of Genesee County (Flint), Michigan and US United co-founder. "Sheriffs understand that our job isn't just to protect and serve—it's to unify our communities. The National Day of Unity shows America what that looks like in practice."

The Holiday Giving Spectacular events, now in its 6th year, will provide tangible support to thousands of families during the holiday season, building on last year's success when US United reached over 5,000 families. This year's goal is to quadruple that impact while creating lasting connections across traditional divides.

A Movement Born from Crisis

US United was founded in 2021, following Sheriff Swanson's powerful decision to march with George Floyd protesters rather than confront them with force. When 3.2 billion people watched Flint, Michigan avoid violence through human connection, it sparked a movement proving that unity is possible through mutual respect and community engagement.

The organization's programs, including monthly "30 For US" conversations, the Sheriff Unity Network, and Unity Seats at sports events, consistently demonstrate that Americans can bridge divides when given the tools and opportunities to connect across differences.

Call for Leadership in Dangerous Times

National Unity Day serves as both a plea and a proof point: America's strength lies in our capacity to build community together. In a time when some voices profit from division, US United is betting that most Americans are ready to choose a different path.

"Unity will grow from 'We the People' and it starts with each of us engaging in action," said Mizel. "The second Saturday in December will give Americans a chance to show ourselves and the world who we really are: not the polarized voices making headlines, but the bridge-builders quietly strengthening their communities every day."

About US United

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. Co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson, the organization works to prove that Americans share common values and can bridge divides through community engagement. Programs include the Sheriff Unity Network, Holiday Giving Spectacular, and monthly unity conversations.

Take the Unity Pledge: USUnited.org

Follow: @us_united_org

Hashtag: #NationalUnityDay

US United Holiday Spectacular 2024 Highlights

