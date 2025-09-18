Governor Newsom’s expanded CHP deployment makes early impact on crime, seizing drugs and illegal guns

“These early results demonstrate what can be achieved when we collaborate closely with our local partners,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our newly formed crime suppression teams are making a difference, and that impact is only possible through strong cooperation with the communities we serve.”

The mission of the crime suppression teams:

Detect and reduce criminal activity in high-crime areas using data and intelligence-led policing.

Carry out proactive enforcement efforts to deter and disrupt organized crime.

Increase CHP visibility and presence in communities most affected by crime.

Support local law enforcement by sharing intelligence, coordinating enforcement efforts, and assisting with investigations.

Ensure strict accountability by implementing structured leadership, clear reporting, and operational oversight.

Early results:

Building on existing successful efforts in the Bay Area, Central Valley, and Inland Empire, Governor Newsom’s recent expansion of the CHP’s crime suppression teams into several additional regions in California is producing immediate results through proactive enforcement.

Sept. 3, South Sacramento: The CHP’s Crime Suppression Team quickly responded to a 9-1-1 call about armed suspects, seizing three firearms and arresting two people.

Sept. 9, Los Angeles County: A traffic stop by a CHP Crime Suppression Team member resulted in the seizure of 9 kilograms of fentanyl and the arrest of the driver.

Sept. 12, Kern County: CHP Crime Suppression officers arrested two men after stopping a stolen car from Florida and finding stolen merchandise, fraudulent DMV paperwork, and outstanding felony warrants.

Significant public safety investments

California has invested $1.7 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation in modern California history aimed at cracking down on property crime. Building on the state’s strong laws and record funding for public safety, these bipartisan bills introduce new tools to enhance efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crimes, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains near historic lows, these laws help the state adapt to changing criminal tactics to ensure offenders are effectively prosecuted.

As part of the largest-ever state investment to fight organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced last year that the state allocated $267 million to 55 communities to help them combat this issue. These funds have allowed cities and counties to hire more police officers, make more arrests, and pursue more felony charges against suspects.

Reducing crime in California

Due to thoughtful investments in public safety since 2019, nearly every major crime category, including violent crime and homicides, dropped in 2024, according to data released by the California Department of Justice.

Adding to positive preliminary results of lower crime in key areas statewide, data compiled by the eight most populous California cities for the first six months of 2025 show overall violent crime is down 12.5% compared to 2024. Other non-California cities experienced an 11.8% decline in violent crime.

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, there’s been a 20% drop in homicides and 19% decrease in robberies in California so far in 2025.

The largest overall declines in violent crime were reported by the police departments in Oakland (30%) and San Francisco (22%). While Los Angeles County is represented by three law enforcement agencies in this dataset, taken together, the overall violent crime declined by 11% in the region.

Overall, California has generally seen homicide, robbery, and property crime rates at or below pre-pandemic levels.