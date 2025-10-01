Author F. Jay Falone’s 'Time Messenger' Earns Praise from Hollywood Book Reviews

"Time Messenger" by F. Jay Falone

A gripping, science-driven odyssey of sacrifice, responsibility, and human courage where altering history could mean survival or extinction.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Book Reviews recently reviewed “Time Messenger”, F. Jay Falone’s science-driven thriller that treats time travel as engineering, consequence, and responsibility. The full review can be accessed at https://www.hollywoodbookreviews.com/time-messenger/ In this story, Air Force Colonel Jenks joins physicists Dominick Costa and Maria D'Luce in a classified program whose equations seem to fold time. Unlike any before, they are called to send critically important messages sixty-five million years into the past to a benevolent species called the Tarsi, whose fate may intertwine with humanity’s future. What starts as a test of science soon evolves into a contest with sacrifice and duty, along with the great gamble of altering history.Hollywood Book Reviews described “Time Messenger” as a “gripping science fiction odyssey where secrets are measured in centuries and every delivery could mean salvation… or extinction.” Reviewer Jennifer Bailey praised Falone’s immersive storytelling, compelling characters, and vivid world-building, noting that unlike many sci-fi novels, “Time Messenger” carries a warmth that makes it both relatable and thought-provoking.With equal measures of scientific precision and haunting emotion, Falone demonstrates that all high-tech ventures are ultimately acts of human courage and choice.Residing in Massachusetts with his wife Christine and their children, Mekala and Nicholas, F. Jay Falone draws inspiration from family life and personal reflection, grounding his imaginative storytelling in themes of truth, responsibility, and the enduring human spirit.Available on Amazon and any other online book retailers, “Time Messenger” offers readers a rare blend of scientific rigor and page-turning suspense.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater height.

