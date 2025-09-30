Cheetah Plains Once Again Selects REYA Communications to Lead U.S. Public Relations

Cheetah Plains Logo Cheetah Plains Main House Cheetah Plains Karula Bedroom Cheetah Plains Cheetah Cheetah Plains Mvula Entrance

Luxury eco-safari lodge in South Africa’s Sabi Sand Nature Reserve renews partnership with leading travel PR firm

Having worked together in the past, this renewed partnership is a testament to our shared values and the results we’ve achieved together.” — Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder and CEO of REYA Communications

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA) is pleased to announce that Cheetah Plains , South Africa’s exclusive-use luxury villa and sustainable safari experience, has once again appointed the agency as its U.S. Public Relations Agency of Record. This renewed partnership marks a return to collaboration between the two brands, underscoring REYA’s proven expertise in promoting luxury travel brands with a strong commitment to sustainability, conservation, and social impact."We are delighted to welcome Cheetah Plains back into the REYA family," said Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder and CEO of REYA Communications. "Having worked together in the past, this renewed partnership is a testament to our shared values and the results we’ve achieved together. Cheetah Plains sets the bar for sustainable luxury travel, and we are honored to continue telling their story in the U.S. market."Opened in 2018 in the heart of the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, Cheetah Plains sets the standard in South Africa for zero-emission game-viewing, utilizing its own fleet of solar-charged Land Cruiser Electric Safari vehicles. A luxury sustainable safari that is beyond expectations, Cheetah Plains offers an eco-luxe experience that includes three private villas with four guest bush suites accommodating up to eight guests each with its own formal lounge, living and dining areas, expansive swimming pool, and outdoor deck that operates off-grid. Each villa comes with a complete hospitality team consisting of an accomplished host, butler, culinary team, and spa therapist, as well as an expert field guide and tracker dedicated to you for the duration of your stay. Families and children of all ages are welcome to experience their own personalized safari, guided bush walks, wellness offerings, fitness gym, and tailored activities for kids.Cheetah Plains joins REYA, which has garnered global recognition for its commitment to promoting responsible tourism and championing family-owned travel brands making a local difference. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent hotels and operators, using digital marketing strategies that yield more effective results. REYA Communications is recognized as one of the top global PR agencies by PR Week. Through its innovative, digitally-driven approach, REYA continues to shape the narrative around luxury villa travel and bespoke private stays. REYA continues to expand its portfolio with brands that share a vision for responsible and impactful travel experiences.About REYA:REYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

The Cheetah Plains Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.