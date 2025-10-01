Hollywood Book Reviews Awards ‘Excellent Merit’ to F. Jay Falone’s 'The Saromen Empire'

"The Saromen Empire: Book 2 of the Time Messenger Series"

Book Two of the ‘Time Messenger’ series earns critical acclaim for its imaginative alien species, accessible storytelling, and gripping interstellar conflict.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author F. Jay Falone’s latest novel, “The Saromen Empire” , the second installment in his ‘Time Messenger’ series, has been honored with an “Excellent Merit” distinction by Hollywood Book Reviews . Critic Arthur Thares praises the book as “a must-read for sci-fi lovers,” noting its originality, narrative balance, and vividly drawn alien civilizations.In his review, Thares commends Falone for sidestepping overused tropes in favor of fresh, high-concept storytelling: “Science fiction lovers rejoice; there is a fresh science fiction series that will actually excite you… author F. Jay Falone creates an interesting paradoxical world with alien species that are recognizable – yet unique in their design.” The Saromen, an insectoid collective whose hive mind begins to fracture, are pitted against the evolved dinosaur-like Tarsi and their human allies—an interspecies dynamic that fuels both conflict and revelation.The review highlights Falone’s ability to balance scope with accessibility, writing: “It appears F. Jay Falone has struck the perfect balance of high-concept science fiction and the reading level of the everyday reader… he manages to explain all these concepts in a way that is easy to digest for people without a scientific or science fiction background.” Complex ideas such as time travel, alien communication, and interdependent evolutionary histories are presented in ways that engage both seasoned fans and newcomers to the genre.Thares also underscores Falone’s skill at worldbuilding: “Other details, like the Saromen’s communication methods or Captain Lozer’s knowledge of human war tactics, combined to create a vivid idea of the races without an exasperating amount of detail.” By leaving room for the reader’s imagination, Falone crafts a story that is as immersive as it is expansive.With its blend of adventure, philosophy, and cosmic suspense, “The Saromen Empire” carries forward the saga begun in ‘Time Messenger’. As Thares concludes, “Imaginative storytelling and fantastic writing combine to make one in a hopefully long list of books we’ll get to enjoy from the Time Messenger Series.”Readers eager for fresh, high-concept science fiction with heart, humanity, and interstellar intrigue can explore F. Jay Falone’s expanding ‘Time Messenger’ universe—where past and future collide in surprising ways. “The Saromen Empire” is available now on Amazon.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

