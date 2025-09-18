FDA vacates final rule regulating lab-developed tests as medical devices

The Food and Drug Administration released a final rule Sept. 18 that rescinds one from 2024 that applied medical device rules to laboratory-developed tests. The final rule is in response to a March 31 federal district court decision that also vacated the FDA’s 2024 final rule. The AHA previously urged the FDA to not apply the 2024 final rule to hospital and health system LDTs when it was proposed.

“The AHA appreciates that FDA and the federal district court have acknowledged the unique value and safety of laboratory tests developed by hospitals and health systems for direct use in patient care,” said Roslyne Schulman, AHA director of outpatient payment, emergency readiness and public health policy. “The return to enforcement discretion for LDTs rightly recognizes that applying the device regulations to these tests would likely prompt many hospital laboratories, particularly small ones, to stop offering safe and effective tests upon which patients and their communities rely. This action will help to assure patient access to innovative and targeted diagnostic tests while reducing regulatory burden and costs for both hospitals and the federal government.”

Today’s final rule will become effective following official publication in the Federal Register Sept. 19.