Jam Vino Wine-Infused Gourmet Jam Featured at the 2025 Pre-Emmys Celebrity Gifting Lounge in Hollywood

Actress Angela Bassett and Jam Vino Founders Lori and Shane Rogers

A true culinary innovation, Jam Vino has become a gourmet favorite among A-list celebrities for its rich, fine wine flavor profile without the alcohol content.

Each celebrity gifting lounge has marked a pivotal milestone for our brand.” — Chef Lorious - Founder and CEO, Jam Vino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jam Vino , the first-of-its-kind gourmet wine-infused jam created by Celebrity Chef Lori Rogers, was featured at the Exclusive 2025 Pre-Emmys Gifting Lounge hosted by GBK Brand Bar in Hollywood, California. The two-day invitation-only event celebrated the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater.As Hollywood’s top talent prepared to gather in honor of television’s biggest night, Emmy nominees, presenters, and past winners were invited to an exclusive gifting lounge hosted by the renowned GBK Brand Bar.“We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to be in the room,” says founder and CEO of Jam Vino, Lori (Chef Lorious) Rogers. “Where else can you obtain unfiltered, face-to-face access to A-List celebrities and make meaningful connections? Each gifting lounge has marked a pivotal milestone for our brand.”In the lounge, Chef Lorious treated guests to a luxuriously packaged gift box containing Jam Vino’s three signature flavors, along with gold-plated charcuterie utensils and a branded wine travel tumbler.Jam Vino’s three delectable signature flavors include:- Blackberry Merlot: A velvety fusion of plump, sun-ripened blackberries and the rich, full-body flavor of Merlot.- Raspberry Moscato: A light, refreshing, floral blend of Moscato wine and fresh raspberries.- Strueberry Blanc: The perfect marriage of strawberries, blueberries, and Sauvignon Blanc.The exclusive gifting lounge was attended by a wide range of Emmy-nominated and award-winning actors, producers, and creators. Notable guests included Emmy Award Winner, Angela Bassett (Mission Impossible, Black Panther), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Camryn Manheim (Law & Order), Brandon Mendez Homer (“The Pitt” – which won Best Drama Series), Jason Ritter (Matlock), Craig Robinson (Presenter), Corey Hendrix (The Bear), and Dani Bowman (Love on the Spectrum–Emmy Winner), among many others from Emmy-nominated shows such as The Residence, The Equalizer, Dead Ringers, and The Traitors.“It’s an honor to represent Jam Vino and help introduce them to A-list celebrities and industry tastemakers,” shares the founder of LuxePR Brands, Anita S. Lane. “It’s not every day that a brand shows up with such excellence and brand distinction. Chef Lorious has innovated on the highest level, and it shows in the quality, flavor and packaging.”About The Chef Lorious Group, LLCChef Lorious is an American lifestyle brand founded by tastemaker, celebrity chef and cookbook author, Lori Rogers. With roots in both California and Alabama, Chef Lorious combines Southern comfort food with chic California style. The culinary mastermind behind Jam Vino wine-infused jam, Chef Lorious tapped her southern roots and California upbringing to blend the traditions of jam-making and wine-making. The result is an entirely new category of gourmet jam–Jam Vino. All natural with just five ingredients, Jam Vino is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and kid-friendly because the alcohol cooks down. Jam Vino accolades and features include: "Editor's Top Pick" in Food and Beverage Magazine, Good Morning America, Dallas Hotel Magazine, Vanity Fair, and was selected as one of Whoopi Goldberg's "Favorite Things" on "The View" in May 2025.Chef Lorious has been featured on numerous morning show segments across the country and has a recurring monthly "Taste Texas" segment on "Good Morning Texas." Chef Lorious is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and the author of "Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food." Jam Vino will make its retail debut in 270 Walmart stores across Texas and Oklahoma, in addition to online availability at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and JamVino.com. For consumer and wholesale inquiries, visit www.JamVino.com and www.ChefLorious.com About LuxePR BrandsLuxePR Brands is a boutique public relations agency specializing in high-end luxury consumer brands and gourmet food and beverage products. As the luxury brand extension of Sensei Communications, founded by Anita S. Lane, LuxePR Brands caters to discerning brands looking to make a lasting impact through strategic media placements, thought leadership, influencer collaborations, editorial features and high-profile events. To learn more visit: www.LuxePRbrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.