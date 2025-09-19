World-Renowned Sports Medicine Expert Dr. Yoav Nagar Expands Elite Athlete Treatment Program

Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center Dr. Yoav Nagar of Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center

Professional athletes place extraordinary demands on their bodies, and even minor injuries can end careers” — Dr. Yoav Nagar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yoav Nagar , one of the nation’s leading authorities in sports medicine , injury rehabilitation, and performance optimization, today announced a dedicated initiative to expand his work with professional and elite athletes. With nearly 30 years of experience treating some of the world’s top performers, Dr. Nagar offers advanced, biomechanics-based care designed to extend athletic careers, prevent injuries, and enhance performance at the highest level.Founder of the Sports & Spine Rehabilitation Center in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Dr. Nagar has become the go-to expert for professional athletes, trainers, and agents seeking long-term results rather than temporary fixes. His unique approach combines cutting-edge techniques like Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization (DNS), Active Release Techniques (ART), Graston Technique, Functional Movement Assessments (SFMA), and Kinesio Taping with decades of clinical expertise to address root causes of injury and dysfunction.“Professional athletes place extraordinary demands on their bodies, and even minor injuries can end careers,” said Dr. Nagar. “My goal is to restore biomechanics, improve durability, and help athletes achieve peak performance for as long as possible.”Dr. Nagar’s reputation extends across football, basketball, baseball, combat sports, tennis, and track & field, where he has treated players at the professional, collegiate, and Olympic levels. His whole-system approach identifies and corrects biomechanical faults, preventing recurring injuries and improving performance longevity.“Quick fixes don’t work for elite athletes,” Dr. Nagar explained. “They need sustainable solutions that heal, optimize movement, and protect the years of investment they’ve made in their careers. That’s why I focus on complete rehabilitation and performance enhancement, not just symptom relief.”With nearly three decades of clinical success, Dr. Nagar is now expanding partnerships with sports agents, athletic trainers, and professional organizations nationwide to make his expertise more widely available. His proven track record has made him a trusted partner for athletes seeking cutting-edge care that delivers real, lasting results.About Dr. Yoav NagarDr. Yoav Nagar is a board-certified sports medicine and rehabilitation expert with nearly 30 years of experience specializing in biomechanics-based injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance optimization. As founder of the Sports & Spine Rehabilitation Center in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Dr. Nagar has treated elite athletes across multiple professional leagues and disciplines. He holds advanced certifications in DNS, ART, Graston, SFMA, and Kinesio Taping and is recognized for his whole-system approach to injury prevention and athletic performance enhancement.

