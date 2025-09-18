Nuclear Medicine Market to Reach USD 57.3 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% | Transparency Market Research

Nuclear Medicine

Advancing hybrid imaging systems, rising demand for early diagnosis, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving global market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global nuclear medicine market is poised for significant growth over the coming decade. Valued at US$ 18.6 billion in 2024, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2025 and 2035, surpassing US$ 57.3 billion by the end of 2035. Increasing adoption of PET and SPECT imaging technologies, rising geriatric populations, and growing demand for early detection of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions are fueling market expansion.With advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and imaging equipment, nuclear medicine enables physicians to detect disease at earlier stages and tailor patient treatment more effectively. In addition to diagnostics, targeted radionuclide therapies are emerging as promising treatment options for oncology and other conditions, supporting long-term market growth.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Market OverviewThe nuclear medicine market encompasses a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic products. Diagnostic applications, particularly PET and SPECT imaging, dominate due to their ability to capture functional and metabolic information beyond traditional imaging methods. These technologies provide superior accuracy in disease detection, enabling physicians to make informed treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.Therapeutic applications, including radionuclide-based therapies and brachytherapy, are rapidly expanding as new cancer treatments gain regulatory approval. Radiopharmaceuticals such as Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, and Lutetium-177 are increasingly being adopted in oncology for targeted therapy.Market growth, however, faces challenges such as isotope shortages, high procedural costs, and regulatory complexities. Addressing these barriers will be critical for ensuring accessibility and broad adoption across healthcare systems.Analyst ViewpointAnalysts at Transparency Market Research highlight that the nuclear medicine industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by hybrid imaging systems and advances in radiopharmaceutical development. PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems provide precise anatomical and functional data in a single scan, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.The increasing emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare is bolstering demand for nuclear medicine products. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are investing heavily in advanced imaging technologies, while the aging population worldwide is generating steady demand for nuclear medicine procedures.However, affordability challenges and isotope supply chain constraints remain pressing concerns. Companies that invest in production scalability, affordable solutions, and strategic partnerships will be best positioned to capture market share.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Growing Adoption of Hybrid Imaging SystemsHybrid PET/CT and SPECT/CT technologies integrate anatomical and functional imaging, offering improved accuracy for cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological diagnoses. These systems optimize workflow, reduce patient radiation exposure, and support precise treatment planning, making them highly desirable in modern healthcare.2. Increased Demand for Early and Accurate DiagnosisThe rising burden of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders underscores the importance of early diagnosis. Nuclear medicine enables physicians to detect metabolic abnormalities before anatomical changes occur, enhancing treatment efficacy and improving patient outcomes.3. Expanding Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in TherapeuticsTargeted radionuclide therapies are gaining ground in oncology, with novel agents like Lutetium-177 and Actinium-based therapies demonstrating strong efficacy. These treatments minimize collateral damage to healthy tissue, supporting the global shift toward precision medicine.Segment AnalysisBy Product TypeDiagnostic Products: PET tracers (F-18, Rb-82, N-13, C-11), SPECT tracers (TC-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, I-123), and others.Therapeutic Products: Alpha emitters (Ra-223, Bi-213), Beta emitters (I-131, Y-90, Lu-177, Sm-153), and Brachytherapy isotopes (Cs-131, I-125, Pd-103, Ir-192).By ApplicationCardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Thyroid disorders, Lymphoma, Bone metastasis, Endocrine tumors, and others.By End-UserHospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and research laboratories.Regional InsightsNorth America leads the global market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D investments, and widespread adoption of hybrid imaging systems. Favorable reimbursement policies further support demand.Europe is expanding steadily, with high adoption in Germany, the U.K., and France driven by precision medicine initiatives and government support for cancer research.Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, led by rising healthcare investments in China, India, and Japan. Growing awareness and increasing availability of radiopharmaceuticals are driving regional adoption.Latin America and Middle East & Africa show steady growth potential but remain constrained by limited infrastructure and affordability challenges.Key Players and Industry LeadersProminent companies in the global nuclear medicine market include:Cardinal HealthJubilant Pharma CompanyThe Bracco GroupNordion (Canada) Inc.NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.ECZACIBAŞI-MONROLLantheusChina Isotope & Radiation CorporationEckert & Ziegler MedicalMallinckrodt plcGE HealthCareBlue Earth DiagnosticsNorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLCB. J. Madan & CoCurium PharmaNovartis AGBayer AGThese players are focusing on radiopharmaceutical innovation, isotope production, and expanding diagnostic and therapeutic portfolios through strategic partnerships, mergers, and regulatory approvals.Recent DevelopmentsJune 2025 – GE HealthCare received U.S. FDA approval for its Vizamyl PET imaging agent for beta-amyloid detection, expanding indications and enhancing diagnostic precision in Alzheimer’s disease.March 2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals announced ATNM-400, a novel non-PSMA-targeting radiotherapy for prostate cancer, offering new treatment avenues beyond existing options.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:Rising adoption of hybrid imaging technologiesExpansion of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical applicationsGrowth in personalized and precision medicineIncreasing healthcare investments in emerging economiesChallenges:High costs of nuclear medicine proceduresRegulatory complexities and isotope shortagesLimited awareness and infrastructure in developing regionsMarket TrendsIntegration of PET/CT and SPECT/CT hybrid systemsExpansion of targeted radionuclide therapies in oncologyIncreased investment in isotope production facilitiesAdoption of AI-enabled imaging for improved diagnosticsFuture OutlookThe nuclear medicine market is expected to maintain strong double-digit growth through 2035. With expanding applications in both diagnostics and therapeutics, coupled with advances in radiopharmaceutical development and hybrid imaging technologies, the sector is positioned to play a central role in precision medicine. Market size forecasts and CAGR projections through 2035
Comprehensive segment analysis (product type, application, end-user, region)
Competitive landscape with detailed profiles of leading players
Insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges
Coverage of technological advancements and regulatory developments 