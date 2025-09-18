Governor Newsom proclaims Preparedness Month

PROCLAMATION

This year began with some of the most destructive fires California’s ever seen, and since then, across the state, we have seen more natural disasters, from wildfires to mudslides to earthquakes. Many demonstrated the scale and intensity of today’s climate impacts – and all underscoring the importance of being prepared when disaster strikes.

California remains committed to investing in the tools, technology, and resources Californians need to stay safe and prepared, like the MyShake app. With over 4 million downloads, MyShake is California’s earthquake early warning system that provides users with life-saving seconds of advance notice before an earthquake strikes.

This year, California launched CalHeatScore, a new tool designed to keep Californians informed and ready during extreme heat events by combining meteorological, weather, and health data. This information is used to deliver easy-to-understand heat risk alerts at the ZIP code level, helping reduce heat-related illnesses.

Listos California, the state’s emergency preparedness campaign, has awarded over $83 million in local assistance grants to non-profit organizations throughout the state to build resiliency in vulnerable communities. This whole-community approach connects residents to culturally and linguistically competent support — fostering critical networks that can save lives.

Individuals, neighborhoods, businesses and communities can all take steps to increase their resilience and look out for one another when disaster strikes. This Preparedness Month, I urge everyone to reflect and act on our shared responsibility to be prepared.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 2025 as “Preparedness Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 13th day of September 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State